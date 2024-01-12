GROWMARK and CHS enter into exploratory process to discover opportunities to best serve customers and owners

Cooperatives anticipate emerging from conversations with an increased focus on collaboration to better serve customers and owners

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. and ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the GROWMARK and CHS Boards of Directors are pleased to announce that they have jointly agreed to conduct an exploratory process over the coming months to identify opportunities for the two cooperatives to further collaborate to better serve owners, customers and the cooperative system into the future.

The two farmer-owned cooperatives have had a long-standing relationship. Teams from GROWMARK and CHS have collaborated on strategic projects in ways that benefit their farmer-owners, cooperative-owners and customers.

CHS and GROWMARK are currently collaborating to improve agriculture, invest in technology and bring new solutions to customers. In 2021, the two cooperatives formed Cooperative Ventures, a venture capital fund focused on supporting advancements in breakthrough technologies for the agriculture industry.

"Continuing our long history of adding value to our members and customers, while ensuring a strong and vibrant cooperative system for the future, is critical to the GROWMARK System," said GROWMARK CEO Mark Orr. "Our partnership with CHS in Cooperative Ventures is a great example of cooperation amongst cooperatives that benefits the shareholders of both companies."

"We believe that by working together we can better serve our farmer- and cooperative-owners. Ultimately, we aim to better meet customer demand for our owners' products around the world and increase the value of the cooperative system," said Jay Debertin, president and CEO of CHS.

While the outcome of the exploratory process is not yet known, both GROWMARK and CHS anticipate emerging with an even stronger relationship focused on improving customer outcomes and strengthening agriculture for farmer- and cooperative-owners.

About GROWMARK

GROWMARK (www.growmark.com) is an agricultural cooperative serving almost 400,000 customers across North America, providing agronomy, energy, facility engineering and construction, and logistics products and services, as well as grain marketing and risk management services. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, GROWMARK owns the FS trademark, which is used by member cooperatives.

About CHS Inc.

CHS Inc. (www.chsinc.com) creates connections to empower agriculture. As a leading global agribusiness and the largest farmer-owned cooperative in the United States, CHS serves customers in 65 countries and employs nearly 10,000 people worldwide. We provide critical crop inputs, market access and risk management services that help farmers feed the world. Our diversified agronomy, grains, foods and energy businesses recorded revenues of $45.6 billion in fiscal year 2023. We advance sustainability through our commitment to being stewards of the environment, building economic viability and strengthening community and employee well-being.

