Grown Rogue Issued Patent for Nitrogen Sealed Pre-Rolls

MEDFORD, OR, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE:GRIN | OTC:GRUSF) ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company with licenses and assets in Oregon, California, and now entering Michigan, announced today the US Patent and Trademark Office awarded Grown Rogue full patent for its innovative "Certified Fresh" Nitrogen Sealed Pre-rolls. The Nitrogen Sealing Process eliminates oxygen through nitrogen injection which preserves the freshness of the flower. The process also vacuum seals the product to lock in freshness.

"There are dozens of premium pre-rolls in the cannabis market, but there is only one innovation that seals with nitrogen and ensures freshness," said Obie Strickler, CEO and Co-Founder of Grown Rogue.

Several cannabis companies have used nitrogen to seal cannabis in various applications but Grown Rogue is the first to develop a solution to seal a glass tube with nitrogen. "Customers can see the quality of product through the glass and with the nitrogen infusion will know that they can enjoy a truly fresh cannabis experience," added Mr. Strickler.

Grown Rogue first introduced the "Certified Fresh" Nitrogen Sealed Pre-rolls in January 2018 which drove sales and brand awareness in the Oregon market. Since then, the Nitrogen Sealed Pre-Rolls have become a symbol of the companies' commitment to Innovation in a competitive marketplace. The company has developed nitrogen sealed 3.5 gram glass flower jars which is also an industry first, but is not currently seeking a patent for that innovation. The detailed overview along with a video showcasing the patented "woosh" sound is available online .

"Customers have a lot of choices when it comes to pre-rolls and cannabis products in general and our innovative "Certified Fresh" Nitrogen Sealed products speak to our unique differentiation in product development and our commitment to empowering consumers to enhance life experiences through cannabis," added Rob Rigg, EVP Marketing at Grown Rogue.

Several companies have approached Grown Rogue to license the Nitrogen Pre-Rolls in other markets across the United States. "Our plan is to license the technology and process to partners in areas where we do not have near term expansion plans," said Mr. Strickler. "Like Tesla or Apple, we want to launch technologies across the world that positively impact the consumer experience," added Mr. Strickler.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a vertically-integrated, multi-state Cannabis family of brands on a mission to inspire consumers to "enhance experiences" through cannabis. We have combined an expert management team, award winning grow team, state of the art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and consumer insight based product categorization, to create innovative products thoughtfully curated from "seed to experience." The Grown Rogue family of products include sungrown, light dep and indoor premium flower, live rosin jars and terp diamonds, infused, indoor and sungrown pre-rolls, live resin and rosin carts, along with chocolate edibles created in partnership with a world-renowned Chocolatier.

