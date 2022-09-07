GrowPath Named "Emerging Favorite" in Capterra 2022 Shortlist for Legal Case Management Software

GrowPath recognized as being a leading provider of legal software solutions.

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath received high marks from law firms and jumped ahead of more than 300 other legal case management software solutions on the 2022 Capterra Shortlist. Capterra is a respected software search resource that helps law firms find the right software for managing their practices by providing industry-specific research and guides, as well as more than one million verified product reviews by real buyers.

Capterra created its 2022 Shortlist by assessing 334 legal case management software products and selecting the top 20 performers. GrowPath was an "Emerging Favorite" and received a 49 out of 50 in ratings given by users on Capterra.

GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman was not surprised that GrowPath's users gave the product such high marks on Capterra. "GrowPath has been designed to meet the needs of law firms, and being on Capterra's 2022 Shortlist confirms that we are doing just that."

GrowPath's feature-rich legal software solutions provide plaintiffs' firms with tools that enhance case movement, improve overall firm efficiency, and maximize revenue. The company is committed to innovation and has been awarded 27+ patents that enhance the software's lead scoring, marketing analytics, cybersecurity, search, and email routing capabilities – all designed to help firms handle cases from intake all the way to litigation.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.

