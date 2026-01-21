GrowPath Rebrands as Jove, in a Move to Give Personal Injury Law Firms More Control Over How They Run Their Practices

The legal intake and case management software platform unveils a new name and expanded platform vision, designed to keep personal injury firms firmly in the driver's seat

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As law firms face pressure to move faster and adopt new tools, GrowPath – a legal CRM for personal injury firms - today announced it is rebranding as Jove.

This change reflects the company's evolution into a more powerful, flexible, and user-driven case management software platform, built to keep pace with how contingency law firms operate today.

The rebrand follows more than two years of soliciting customer feedback, rebuilding the product foundation accordingly, and investing in experienced product and engineering leadership.

While the name and visual identity are changing, Jove is doubling down on the core strengths that first drew firms to GrowPath: robust insight into operations, customizable processes, and the ability to run a firm without being boxed into rigid systems.

"We built Jove to put ambitious personal injury firms firmly in the driver's seat so they can see the full picture, make better decisions, and run their firms with confidence." said James Farrin, Founder of Jove. "This is the next evolution towards that goal."

One major part of that evolution is changing their philosophy from being a single all-in-one tool toward a hub-and-spoke platform – designed to serve as a powerful central system that allows firms to plug in the tools of their choice. This approach is intended to give firms the freedom to adopt new innovations without being locked into a single vendor's roadmap.

"Legal tech is evolving faster than ever – especially after the emergence of AI, and firms need more than rigid, one-size-fits-all systems," said Farrin.

New Head of Engineering, Larry Karnowski, who worked inside some of the largest platforms on the internet like Reddit, Ticketmaster, and Yelp, likened Jove's new philosophy to the evolution of in-car GPS systems.

"When cars first rolled out with built-in GPS systems, it caused all sorts of problems. Navigation technology changes quickly and no one wanted to replace their car every few years just to keep up with map updates," said Karnowski, "That same principle applies to legal CRMs. By separating a durable core system from tools that need to evolve quickly, we're giving firms the reliability they depend on and the flexibility to keep adopting to what's next."

Why "Jove?" Historically, "Jove" is another name for Jupiter, the Roman god of lightning - a symbol the company says reflects how it wants firms to feel when using the platform: powerful, informed, and fast.

The company's first public appearance as Jove will be at the National Trial Lawyers Summit in Miami, FL, on January 26.

About Jove

Jove is an intake, case management, and reporting software platform built for personal injury law firms who want more control, visibility, and flexibility. Designed to put firms in the driver's seat, Jove helps legal teams see the full picture of their operations and steer their firm with confidence.

With customizable workflows, transparent pricing, white-glove service, and the freedom to integrate the tools - including AI - that firms choose, Jove delivers modern case management software built to run your firm your way. Founded by leaders who have built and scaled successful PI firms, Jove is dedicated to helping the next generation of ambitious firms grow smarter and faster.

Contact Information:

Joy Avila

555 S. Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

(866) 935-1305

www.jovelegal.com

SOURCE Jove