GrowPod Showroom and Sales Office to Open in Oklahoma to Capture Share of $992 Billion Ag Market

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC:GWPD), a leading developer of automated micro-farms called "GrowPods," announced that GP Capital Group will open a GrowPod Showroom and Sales Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Showroom will feature GrowPod systems from GP Solutions, as well as from Micro Lab Farms.

GrowPods are unique, sealed indoor micro-farms that cultivate a variety of crops without pesticides, harmful chemicals, pathogens, or contaminants. The system allows for growth of a new category of "Superfoods" that are better than organic, with rapid harvests and fast ROIs.

The GrowPod system from GP Solutions is used to cultivate clean and healthy vegetables and herbs for a variety of markets, including: restaurants, grocery, organics, farm stands, entrepreneurs and traditional farming.

The GrowPod system from Micro Lab Farms is specially designed to be used in the legal cannabis sector, projected to exceed $66 billion by 2023.

The facility will also feature a Training and Educational Center that will be utilized to teach students about new advances in high-tech agriculture, and train customers on the operation of GrowPods.

"The Oklahoma Center has the potential to become a tremendous growth driver for the company," said George Natzic, CEO of GP Solutions. "In addition to being in the heartland of one of the largest agriculture markets in the world, Oklahoma and neighboring states are now cannabis-legal," he added. "Our systems offer a unique, fast, low-cost method to enter this exploding industry."

GP Solutions reports tremendous interest in its systems from Oklahoma and neighboring states, as people are embracing new farming technologies that maximize yield and ROI.

The complex is scheduled to open to the public in October.

For more information, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com , or call (855) 247-8054.

