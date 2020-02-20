GrowPods Offers Solutions After Consumer Reports Issues Warning on Lettuce

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions, Inc. (OTC:GWPD), developer of GrowPods – Controlled Environment Micro-Farms, can offer a solution to the ongoing problem of contaminated lettuce.

"We face a real dilemma with leafy greens, especially romaine lettuce," says James E. Rogers, Ph.D., director of food safety research and testing at Consumer Reports. "We can't ignore the fact that leafy greens are potentially risky, perhaps one of the riskiest foods."

It comes down to the way we grow, harvest, and package our salad greens. "There are many opportunities along the continuum - from seed all the way to a consumer's plate­ - for greens to become contaminated," says Ben Chapman, Ph.D., at North Carolina State University.

Greens have been involved in outbreaks of salmonella, campylobacter, and Listeria monocytogenes, and E. coli. Consumer Reports' food safety scientists tested 283 samples of leafy greens, and found coliform bacteria and Listeria monocytogenes, which kills about 20 percent of those affected.

"Lettuce farmers will tell you that they fear animals that live around fields because E. coli and other strains of illness-causing bacteria live in the guts of cattle and other animals and even birds," according to Consumer Reports. "When they defecate, they deposit dangerous bacteria into the soil and water, which could get tracked by equipment, people, or animals onto a field of leafy greens, or rain could wash the bacteria into open irrigation canals."

However, a possible solution to this problem could be Controlled Environment Micro-Farms.

These indoor farms are said to produce high quality food that is "better than organic," according to iGrow News.

Controlled Environment Micro-Farms feature a sealed environment that virtually eliminates contaminants, pesticides, and harmful chemicals, the article stated.

