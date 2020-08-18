GroWrk Remote Launches the First Smart Remote Office Management Platform for the Future of Work

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GroWrk Remote, a Los Angeles-based tech company, presents a digital solution that provides full visibility for the new office, providing a layer of technology that helps companies streamline and actively manage their team's home office needs. The new platform allows company managers to rethink their facilities and teams around how work is happening today.

Long considered 'the future of work', telecommuting has effectively positioned itself as the defining work model of 2020 through the pandemic. Moving forward, remote work is here to stay, as companies everywhere are deciding to embrace it as their new normal.

GroWrk automates equipment issuance so that managers can easily onboard as many team members as they need, seamlessly providing everything from sit-stand desks to ergonomic chairs, to IT and ergonomics supervision to boost health and productivity. Instead of providing workers with a limiting stipend for equipment, GroWrk allows remote teams to order from a company pre-approved ergonomically correct product list, IT and perks, through subscription plans that alleviate the financial burden of an upfront equipment expense.

Beyond equipment provisioning, GroWrk helps companies keep their distributed teams physically healthy through one-on-one online Ergonomic Assessments with Certified Ergonomists, ongoing supervision and predictive analytics tools to ensure employee safety and mitigate remote liability injury risks.

The company secured a funding round in March from Act One Ventures, a Los Angeles venture firm focused on business software investments.

"Not only do we help companies ensure that their remote employees are being taken care of with the right tools and services, but we do it in a frictionless and capital-efficient way. Delivering our home office as a service solution at scale and on demand in the US and abroad, requires intensive tech, operations and logistics focus in the background." Says Carlos Escutia, GroWrk's founder and CEO.

About Growrk: GroWrk is an LA-based tech company that helps businesses manage their remote employees' home office needs with premium ergonomic equipment and ongoing add-on services to optimize a distributed team's health and productivity and provide a better remote work experience on a monthly subscription. For more information, visit www.growrk.com

About Act One Ventures: Act One Ventures is an L.A.-based Venture Fund that leads Seed rounds for business software. The firm has built a deep and diverse network, including under-represented founders and L.A. university alumni. Its portfolio comprises diverse teams, with 70% of companies founded by women or minorities.

Contact:

GroWrk Remote's Press Team

[email protected]

Carlos Escutia, CEO & Founder of GroWrk Remote

Phone number: (510) 646 5071

email: [email protected]

SOURCE GroWrk Remote