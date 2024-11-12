Growth Acceleration Partners Announces New AI-Powered Migration Tools Along with Expanded Support for .NET 9

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), a leading consulting and technology services company, announced today at .NET Conf it has added support for .NET 9 across its migration products, and is now offering an AI-powered code migration tool for Blazor.

WebMAP for Blazor: AI-Driven WinForms to Blazor Migration

Desktop to Blazor Migration

GAP is introducing WebMAP for Blazor, an AI code migration tool that automates the conversion of Windows Forms applications to modern Blazor web apps. WebMAP makes it possible for developers to modernize their legacy applications with ease, reducing time and effort while preserving core business logic. Migrating from the desktop to the cloud has never been easier.

WebMAP for Blazor offers:

Automated Conversion: Streamlines the migration process by automatically converting C# code into Blazor components.





Preserved Business Logic: Ensures the core functionality of the application remains intact, minimizing the need for rewriting altogether.





Ensures the core functionality of the application remains intact, minimizing the need for rewriting altogether. Readable and Maintainable Code: Generates clean, well-structured Blazor code that is easy to understand and maintain.

Developers can apply for the WebMAP for Blazor pre-release program at: https://www.mobilize.net/webmap-csharp-blazor

"At GAP, we're passionate about helping our clients break free from the limitations of desktop applications, and embrace the flexibility and scalability of the web and cloud," said Darryl Worsham, general manager of the Migration Business Unit at GAP. "Our AI-powered modernization tools, like WebMAP for Blazor, empower developers to quickly and efficiently transform legacy applications into modern web experiences that are accessible from anywhere, on any device."

VBUC Now Supports .NET 9

GAP also announced its Visual Basic Upgrade Companion (VBUC) now supports .NET 9, enabling developers to upgrade their legacy VB6 code to the latest .NET framework. VBUC 10.3 includes enhanced pattern-matching capabilities for cleaner and more consistent code, improved NuGet tooltips for easier dependency management, and better compatibility with Microsoft and third-party libraries. Download VBUC at https://www.mobilize.net/products/app-migrations/vbuc/free-trial.

Join GAP at .NET Conf

GAP is a proud sponsor of .NET Conf. Visit https://www.mobilize.net/net-conf-challenge to learn more about involvement in the conference and explore GAP's comprehensive suite of modernization solutions.

About Growth Acceleration Partners

At GAP, we consult, design, build, and modernize revenue-generating software and data engineering solutions for our clients. With modernization services and AI tools, we help businesses achieve a competitive advantage through technology. Learn more at www.WeAreGAP.com .

Contact:

Dee Dee Walsh

[email protected]

425-609-8458

