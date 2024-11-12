Growth Acceleration Partners Releases ByteInsight at .NET Conf

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), a leading consulting and technology services company, announced the release of ByteInsight, a powerful static code analysis tool designed to help developers understand their codebase and eliminate technical debt. The announcement was made at .NET Conf, where industry professionals gather to explore the latest innovations in the .NET ecosystem.

ByteInsight code analytics

"Over the years, source code accumulates across repositories and servers, making it challenging — if not impossible — for developers to fully grasp what they have," said Darryl Worsham, general manager of the Modernization Business Unit at GAP. "ByteInsight changes that by providing a detailed inventory of your source code, enabling informed decisions and effective technical debt management."

Introducing AI-Powered Functional Inference

In addition to its robust analysis capabilities, ByteInsight sets the stage for AI-driven functional inference of code. By running ByteInsight, developers obtain the proper input to infer the business logic of their codebase without needing to share their actual source code. This approach helps organizations understand what their code does at a functional level, enhancing code comprehension and boosting modernization efforts.

Key Features of ByteInsight:

Comprehensive Code Inventory: Scans entire folder tree, including all subfolders, to generate a full listing of every file.

Scans entire folder tree, including all subfolders, to generate a full listing of every file. Source File Categorization: Uses known file extensions to categorize source code files (e.g., C#, Python, VB.NET).

Uses known file extensions to categorize source code files (e.g., C#, Python, VB.NET). Line Count Reports: Provides total lines of code for each file, associated with its programming language.

Provides total lines of code for each file, associated with its programming language. Unknown File Analysis: Reports unknown ASCII files with line counts, differentiating between blank and non-blank lines.

Reports unknown ASCII files with line counts, differentiating between blank and non-blank lines. Binary Assumptions: Assumes unknown file types over a certain size are binary for accurate reporting.

Supported Programming Languages and Technologies:

ByteInsight is versatile, recognizing files from a wide array of programming languages and technologies, including but not limited to:

Microsoft Technologies: Visual Basic 6.0, .NET, C#, VB.NET, ASP, ASP.NET, Silverlight, WPF, XAML

Visual Basic 6.0, .NET, C#, VB.NET, ASP, ASP.NET, Silverlight, WPF, XAML Web Technologies: JavaScript, JSON, TypeScript, XML, HTML, PHP

JavaScript, JSON, TypeScript, XML, HTML, PHP Legacy Systems: PowerBuilder, Informix 4GL, Delphi/Pascal, Clarion

PowerBuilder, Informix 4GL, Delphi/Pascal, Clarion Others: C/C++, Java, Python, SQL, Teradata BTEQ

Ease of Use:

Simple Setup: Identify a root folder, and ByteInsight traverses the folder tree, collecting metadata for analysis.

Identify a root folder, and ByteInsight traverses the folder tree, collecting metadata for analysis. Accessible Output: Generates easy-to-read CSV files compatible with data visualization tools like Microsoft Excel, Tableau and Power BI.

Generates easy-to-read CSV files compatible with data visualization tools like Microsoft Excel, Tableau and Power BI. Data Privacy: No source code is uploaded or captured, ensuring the codebase remains secure.

No source code is uploaded or captured, ensuring the codebase remains secure. Expert Support: Submit metadata to receive a free Excel template for deeper insights. GAP's migration engineers are available to help interpret the results and provide guidance on making workloads cloud-ready.

New Reporting Feature: File Count by Extension and Technology

ByteInsight now includes a "File Count by Extension" section in the Full Report screen. This feature offers a breakdown of all detected file extensions in scanned code, categorizing them by technology for more straightforward analysis.

ByteInsight is available for download at https://www.mobilize.net/byteinsight .

About Growth Acceleration Partners

At GAP, we consult, design, build, and modernize revenue-generating software and data engineering solutions for our clients. With modernization services and AI tools, we help businesses achieve a competitive advantage through technology. Learn more at www.WeAreGAP.com .

Contact:

Dee Dee Walsh

[email protected]

425-609-8458

SOURCE Growth Acceleration Partners