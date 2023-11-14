Growth and Innovations in Global Monitoring Tools Market Analyzed: Healthcare Sector to Hold One Fifth of Market Share by 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Nov, 2023, 05:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Monitoring Tools Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Software (On-premise and Cloud) and Services), By Type, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Monitoring Tools Market size is expected to reach $92.5 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 21.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Healthcare Sector's Role:

  • Significant Market Share: Healthcare to hold a fifth of the market share by 2030.
  • Tools Importance: Monitoring tools are critical for patient care and operational efficiency in healthcare.

Strategic Market Developments:

  • Acquisitions: Major market strategies include acquisitions to adapt to end-user needs.
  • Innovators: Cisco Systems, IBM, and Dynatrace noted for innovative contributions.

Market Growth Drivers:

  • Real-Time Analytics Demand: The need for immediate operational insights propels the market.
  • Emerging Market Potential: Untapped regions present opportunities for expansion.

Challenges Ahead:

  • Cost Concerns: Implementation and maintenance expenses are significant hurdles.

Market Segmentation Details:

  • By Type: Segments include infrastructure, application performance, security, and end-user experience monitoring tools.
  • By Offering: The market is divided into software and services, with services playing a vital role.
  • By Vertical: BFSI, healthcare, IT, and other industries are major verticals leveraging monitoring tools.

Regional Market Outlook:

  • North American Leadership: The region leads in revenue share and market development.

Market Strategy Highlights:

  • Partnerships and Collaborations: Several key partnerships enhance market offerings.
  • Product Launches: Innovations like AWS AppFabric drive market expansion.
  • Acquisitions: Strategic acquisitions by Cisco and Google bolster their market positions.

Report Offerings:

  • Detailed market segmentation and analysis.
  • Insights into competitive landscape and strategies.
  • Coverage of regional market dynamics and trends.

Company Profiles:

  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Google
  • Amazon Web Services
  • IBM Corporation
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Dynatrace, Inc.
  • Splunk, Inc.
  • SolarWinds Corporation
  • Nagios Enterprises LLC
  • Paessler AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cqgyn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

2023 United Kingdom Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset: Focus on BT, EE, O2, Sky, Three, Virgin Media and Vodafone

2023 United Kingdom Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset: Focus on BT, EE, O2, Sky, Three, Virgin Media and Vodafone

The "2023 Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset - United Kingdom Q2" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 2023 Mobile Plan and ...
Global Measurement While Drilling (MWD) Market Industry Trends and Forecast, 2018-2028: Rising Energy Demand and Technological Advances Drive MWD Market Growth

Global Measurement While Drilling (MWD) Market Industry Trends and Forecast, 2018-2028: Rising Energy Demand and Technological Advances Drive MWD Market Growth

The "Measurement While Drilling Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.