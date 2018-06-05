Growth at Arborjet

Jeff Palmer, currently Upper Midwest Regional Technical Manager, will now assume the responsibility of Western Area Manager. He will provide senior level oversight to Arborjet's Regional Technical Managers in the western United States. Since joining Arborjet in 2009, Palmer has assisted hundreds of municipalities and companies with the implementation of their plant health care programs, developing a particular strength in the management of Emerald Ash Borer (EAB.) Palmer continues to fine tune treatment protocols for managing tree issues like EAB, Bur Oak Blight and Oak Wilt, among others. Palmer is an ISA Certified Arborist and a Municipal Specialist. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry, and currently resides in Elk River, Minnesota.

Trent Dicks, Mid-Atlantic Regional Technical Manager, will take on the role of Eastern Area Manager. Dicks is an ISA Certified Arborist and has valuable experience working in the environmental services industry, with over 20 years of experience in landscape and nursery sales and operations. For over a decade, he managed a garden center in the Midwest and ran a small nursery and landscape company. He was also the Landscape Designer and Operations Manager at Moon Landscaping, a top-tier landscape design, construction and maintenance firm based in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware. He managed large estates and became a pioneer in plant health care. Trent Dicks holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness Horticulture from Illinois State University and an Associate's Degree in Applied Science and Horticulture. He lives in Cecilton, Maryland.

"Both Palmer and Dicks have proven themselves to be highly skilled and educated in the industry," said Russ Davis, President and COO of Arborjet. "They are both tireless workers and natural leaders with care for their fellow employees and a passion for our business. The ability to make bigger decisions locally will help us continue to provide exceptional customer service with our products. I look forward to the two of them working with senior management and their teams to accelerate growth in our markets."

For more information on Jeff Palmer, Trent Dicks and Arborjet's technical team, please visit www.arborjet.com.

