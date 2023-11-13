Growth Beverage's Algoma Capital Closes Multi-million Dollar Transaction with Denver's Leading Craft Whiskey Distillery

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Algoma Capital, the Chicago-based investment firm that provides non-dilutive operating capital to whiskey brands and distilleries, announced it has finalized a seven-figure strategic transaction with a Colorado-based craft whiskey distillery. The funds will be used to expand the brand's production infrastructure.

Brian Rosen, Founder and Chairman of Growth Beverage, the parent company of Algoma Capital, shared his enthusiasm for the transaction, stating," Algoma Capital was created for whiskey brands by whiskey people. We understand the unique cash flow requirements that accompany the extended aging process of high-quality whiskey, and we're excited to offer a non-dilutive investment option for the industry."

Algoma Capital was founded in 2023 and is part of the Growth Beverage portfolio, a collective of brands dedicated to the adult beverage industry that includes private equity firm, InvestBev, and startup accelerator, Sprout Beverage. Algoma Capital has a $100 million fund dedicated to providing non-dilutive operating capital to whiskey brands and distilleries.

About Growth Beverage

Growth Beverage is a collective of companies that include InvestBev, Sprout Beverage, Algoma Capital, and BevStrat. It is the only organization that supports independent beverage brands at every stage of their growth journeys — from start to store to scale. Companies in the Growth Beverage ecosystem can receive support with incubation and accelerator, retail distribution, venture funding, and operating capital. To learn more, visit growthbeverage.com.

