Growth Capital Secured for Best Chicago Meat Co.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake Securities, a leading middle market investment bank, announced that it has secured a senior credit facility for Best Chicago Meat Co. LLC ("BCM"), Chicago's favorite producer and wholesaler of frozen raw meat products.

BCM is a producer and marketer of beef, pork, turkey, and chicken products. These are available in burgers, patties, sausages, links, and chicken breasts for retailers, distributors, and contract manufacturers. The company's trademark brands include, Moo & Oink®, Glenmark®, and Jemm ®. In addition, BCM is a co-manufacturer for leading national brands and provides steak products to the fast-casual and sit-down dining industries.

BCM has a proven history of providing unique local and regional products nationally.

BCM CEO, Brandon Beavers, commented, "Our company has been fortunate to have leading regional brands and to work with the best regional and national retailers. This new credit facility will allow us to capture organic growth opportunities and have the ability to grow through thoughtful acquisitions."

The credit facility, provided by one the country's most prominent publicly traded financial institutions, will be used to fund future organic and inorganic growth.

Westlake CEO, Matt Andersen, added, "Our investment banking business is built around helping founder and family-owned businesses conduct institutional transactions in the debt and equity markets, and to execute their visions at the highest level possible."

Westlake Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

About Westlake Securities

Westlake Securities is a middle-market investment bank founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas. Westlake delivers superior execution and results to its clients with deep transactional experience, comprehensive technical analysis and hands-on involvement of our senior professionals. For more information, please visit: www.westlakesecurities.com

Disclosures:

Investment Banking Services and Securities offered through Independent Investment Bankers Corp. , a broker-dealer, Member FINRA / SIPC . Westlake Securities is not affiliated with Independent Investment Bankers Corp.

SOURCE Westlake IB, LLC

