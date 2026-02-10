Growth Channel and Speedeon Announce Partnership to Enable Direct Audience Activation for Programmatic Advertising

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Channel and Speedeon announced a new partnership enabling advertisers to activate Speedeon audiences directly within Growth Channel, simplifying the planning, launching, and optimization of programmatic campaigns around one consistent audience strategy across channels.

Through this partnership, Speedeon's audience data is available natively within the Growth Channel platform, allowing agencies and brands to apply high-quality consumer and predictive audiences directly to programmatic buys without additional onboarding or manual workflows. The integration supports faster campaign activation, improved targeting precision, and clearer performance measurement.

Speedeon's data solutions help marketers identify and reach consumers based on real-world behaviors, life events, and modeled intent. By embedding these audiences directly into Growth Channel's workflows, advertisers can move from audience selection to activation within a single platform, reducing friction while maintaining transparency and control.

"Advertisers succeed when they can act with clarity and confidence," said Maryna Burushkina, CEO of Growth Channel. "Bringing Speedeon's high-quality audiences directly into Growth Channel means our clients can target with precision and activate campaigns faster without juggling multiple tools."

"Activation is where data delivers real value," said Gerard Daher, CEO at Speedeon. "This partnership allows our audiences to be used seamlessly within programmatic buying workflows, helping marketers turn audience insights into measurable results more quickly."

The integration supports activation across key programmatic channels, including display, video, connected TV (CTV), audio, and mobile, enabling advertisers to maintain consistent audience strategies while scaling reach across touchpoints.

About Growth Channel

Growth Channel is a programmatic advertising platform designed to simplify media buying across channels. The platform combines audience creation, media activation, and performance reporting in one place, helping advertisers plan, launch, and optimize campaigns efficiently across display, video, connected TV (CTV), audio, mobile, and digital out-of-home (DOOH).

About Speedeon

Speedeon is a provider of curated, privacy-safe audience solutions built to deliver performance across channels. Combining premium third-party data, proprietary life-event insights, and predictive modeling, Speedeon helps marketers acquire, retain, and reactivate customers. Its AudienceMaker platform provides flexible access to audience insights, creation, and activation capabilities, while the Speedeon Audience Desk supports agencies and brands with strategy and custom audience development.

