Growth Drives Brand Consolidation for MoreVent Family of Companies

Christian Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

15 Jan, 2024, 08:31 ET

Christian Heating Cooling & Plumbing becomes the new brand in 2024.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The MoreVent family of companies is proud to announce that we are consolidating three companies under one brand as we continue to provide unparalleled HVAC & Plumbing services to our customers across the Greater Philadelphia & Delaware region.

Marco Giancroce founded MoreVent in 1998. Over the last several years he and his team have acquired several HVAC companies with a similar history of excellent customer service – Christian Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in Bucks County PA, and GoldStar Heating & Cooling in New Castle County DE. MoreVent and GoldStar will now be branded under the Christian Heating, Cooling & Plumbing brand.

"Our customers will still enjoy the same expert technicians that have been servicing their homes, the same responsiveness to emergency requests, and the same support from our client services teams in the offices. We're members of the communities we serve and our growth over the past 25 years has been driven by our continuous focus on our customers. This rebranding will change our name but not our focus on superior customer service. And it will position us to better serve our customers for the future. We'll continue to operate out of our West Chester office so we can provide our customers with prompt and efficient service" said Marco Giancroce, President of MoreVent Heating & Cooling in West Chester PA.

The company will continue to operate out of its headquarters at 1041 Andrew Drive West Chester PA 19380. Christian Heating, Cooling & Plumbing has serviced over tens of thousands of customers, and has been awarded a 4.9 star (out of 5.0) rating on Google from over 6,000 satisfied customer reviews.

