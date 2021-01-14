Growth In 2021, EPM Announces Philip N. Mancuso As President

In Mancuso's own words, "When I look back at how far we're come since the day I walked through the doors in 2013, I can't help but feel a sense of pride and accomplishment in what we've done and in my small contribution therein. The best part of that however, is what lies ahead. We have so many amazing things planned for our Primers, our brokers, and most importantly our borrowers, that I can hardly contain my enthusiasm. The strength we showed when the pandemic hit and how we were one of the few that was prepared and further, rose to that new challenge, has given us the perspective and might to become a trailblazer in the industry. I feel blessed to have spent three decades in this great industry, yet be in a position where I've never been more excited and optimistic about what lies ahead is truly remarkable. This new role firmly puts me in a position to help harness the massive amounts of talent we have at EPM as we make those plans a reality."

"Today is a proud day for our organization as well as for Phil Mancuso. His dedication, determination and results driven nature has earned him this promotion that we know will only elevate the organization. It is no understatement to say that Phil understands our services, our culture, and clients from all perspectives. We are fortunate for his leadership and look forward to 2021 and beyond," expressed Eddy Perez, CMB | CEO, EPM

2021 will mark the beginning of Mancuso's 33rd year in the lending business. His accomplished career is brimming with notable moments ranging from developing several lending platforms, to running a multi-billion-dollar mortgage lender. Mancuso has consistently demonstrated an acute sense of capital markets, knowledge of sales and an ability to help position a company for success. Additionally, Mancuso is an EPM 5-star award winner, an award given to those that encompass EPM culture, honor, integrity, quality of work, and the 23 fundamentals that drive the company, also known as "the EPM Way". Mancuso embodies all 23 Fundamentals, some of which are "show you care", "deliver results", "demonstrate empathy", and simply "have fun".

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, as well as a, trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

