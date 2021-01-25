Growth in Health Conscious Population Fuels Demand Opportunities in Low Intensity Sweeteners Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Low intensity sweeteners find application in a wide range of industries including confectioneries, beverages, dairy products, and pharmaceuticals. Thus, growing use of low-intensity sweeteners in all these industries is one of the key factors fueling the expansion of the global low intensity sweeteners market. The growing consumer preference toward eating low calorie food products is also impacting positively on the growth of global market for low intensity sweeteners.

According to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global low intensity sweeteners market is likely to show promising growth during the assessment period 2019 to 2029. Thus, the market for low intensity sweeteners is expected to account for ~US$ 3.1 Billion by the end of 2029.

Low Intensity Sweeteners Market: Major Takeaways

In recent few years, major health conscious population from all across the globe inclined toward consuming natural sweeteners. As a result, the companies engaged in the production of beverages are focused on offering drinks with low-to-no sugar content. Owing to this factor, the global low intensity sweeteners market is likely to experience prodigious expansion avenues in the forthcoming years.

Many beverage manufacturers from all across the globe are growing the use of allulose, which is considered one of the low intensity sweeteners amongst tagatose, fructose, and erythritol. Thus, growing use of allulose as an efficient sweetening solution in the beverage manufacturing industry is projected to fuel the expansion of the global low intensity sweeteners market in the years to follow.

Low Intensity Sweeteners Market: Growth Boosters

Sugar comprises twofold calorie content as compared to sugar alcohols. Thus, increased consumption of sugar can lead to many health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and other diseases. Growing awareness about this fact among major population from all across the globe is resulting into growing preference toward the use of products with no sugar or reduced sugar contents. To fulfill this market demand, many players in the food industry are focused on the use of xylitol in candies, chocolates, mints. Thus, growing health-conscious consumer-base is likely to generate promising sales avenues in the global low intensity sweeteners market in the forthcoming years.

Major consumer base from all across the globe is inclined toward clean-label sweeteners. The vendors engaged in the global low intensity sweeteners market are growing focus toward the development of cost-effective and more dependable sweetening systems. This strategy is helping players to replace sucrose in the supply chain, and thereby decrease the calorie contents in their products. As a result, the players are expected to gain promising sales opportunities throughout the assessment period 2019–2029.

Several companies working in the food and ingredients market are growing efforts to develop their organic businesses. To achieve this aim, they are growing investments in the manufacturing of organic and natural products. Owing to this factor, the global low intensity sweeteners market is projected to experience lucrative avenues in the forthcoming years.

Low Intensity Sweeteners Market: Well-Established Participants

Apart from strengthening production capabilities and investing in research activities, majority of players in the global low intensity sweeteners market are growing focus toward expanding their regional presence. Some of the key players working in the low intensity sweeteners market are:

E.I. Du Pont de Nemours

Incorporated

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Company Gulshan Polyols Limited

Nova Green Inc.

Foodchem International Corporation

ZuChem Inc.

Roquette Freres Company

