Growth in Manufacturing: Duval Welcomes New Hires to Precision Grinding Team

CHICOPEE, Mass., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duval Precision Grinding is pleased to welcome several new hires to their precision grinding team, including Paul Iglesias, who will be taking on the responsibilities of Estimator/Process Engineer. In this role, Mr. Iglesias will be responsible for quoting new jobs and developing processing strategies for oncoming work.

"We're looking forward to working with our new team members. This is the fruition of an ongoing hiring initiative that we've been building on," said Duval Precision Grinding General Manager, Raymond Provencher. "We're very confident that the experience and skills of our new hires, including Mr. Iglesias, will be highly beneficial toward increasing our capacity to handle the growing demand for precision grinding services in our target industries."

Duval is an industry-leading precision grinding service provider for manufacturers in industries such as aerospace, nuclear power, military defense, power generation and more. They specialize in developing custom solutions for grinding and finishing complex components. Mr. Iglesias has worked in many different machining specialties and brings more than twenty years of experience to his new role as Process Engineer.

Mr. Iglesias will be responsible for conversing with customers about new projects to develop an effective, achievable, and economically viable grinding process. New process development enables the seamless integration of new customers into the workflow and ensures efficient delivery of reliably high-quality work. For more information about available positions at Duval Precision Grinding, or to learn more about their precision grinding services, visit their website today .

About Duval Precision Grinding

Duval Precision Grinding provides internal diameter grinding, outside diameter grinding, surface grinding, jig grinding, and CNC grinding services for a variety of industries. Duval is capable of working with ferrous metals, stainless steel, non-ferrous metals and materials, and any kind of coating or plating. Duval's extensive equipment line and more than 300 years of collective experience result in consistent delivery of tight tolerance features on all operations. At Duval, precision is our only product.

SOURCE Duval Precision Grinding