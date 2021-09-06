Growth in the Global Smart Refrigerators Market 2021-2030: A $4.56 Billion Market by 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Refrigerators Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart refrigerators market is expected to grow from $2.5 billion in 2020 to $2.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.



The smart refrigerators market consists of sales of smart refrigerators and related services that are used in residential and commercial sectors. A smart refrigerator is a programmed high-tech refrigerator that can identify the type of products stored therein and keep track of important information such as expiry and usage. Such refrigerators operate on a barcode or RFID network whereby the batch is collected and information are generated directly from the Internet.



The rise in adoption of smart cities and smart infrastructures is a key factor driving the growth of the smart refrigerator market. The Internet of Things (IoT) market has been growing, with smart home devices and appliances, home is getting smarter with new devices that are available with internet connectivity. Smart home devices such as Google Nest, Ring and smart fridges have held users aware of the Internet of Things (IoT) trend, which relates to the connectivity of everyday items over the Internet. The global number of IoT-connected devices is projected to nearly triple from the 2018 estimates, reaching 43 billion by 2023, according to McKinsey & Co. Therefore, companies are investing more in IoT due growing interest in the smart home and this factor is driving the market for smart refrigerators.



Smart refrigerators are generally more expensive than ordinary refrigerators. Although, smart refrigerators have high-tech features and can be controlled via smartphones, the high cost is hindering its growth. Additionally, the high repair cost is a key factor hampering the growth of the smart refrigerator market. Consumers might have to invest more on specific parts that are difficult to locate, and there might also be shortage of parts for some models in some cases. This results in using second-hand parts. Popular issues include a non-running refrigerator, or having a freezer portion that does not remain cold. The cost to fix these problems ranges between $140 and $200 nationally. The more recent issue with smart refrigerators is hacking. Smart refrigerators are not build with security and can't be protected by antivirus software. Using devices that incorporates hardware, cloud and software designed to safeguard the appliance is an additional expense. Therefore, the high cost with smart refrigerators is expected to limit the growth of the smart refrigerator market.



The smart refrigerators market covered in this report is segmented by product into top freezer refrigerator, bottom freezer fridge, side-by-side refrigerator, French door refrigerator and by technology into wi-fi, radio frequency identification (RFID), cellular technology, Bluetooth, zigbee, touchscreen.



The IoT-enabled family hub refrigerator is a key trend in smart refrigerator market. The new Family Hub refrigerator provides features such as testing from anywhere what's inside the refrigerator, leaving messages on the White Board, seeing who's at the front door via a connected doorbell, adjusting the thermostat, watching CCTV video, suggestions for recipes, shopping recommendations, etc. In July 2020 Samsung launched its connected SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator which has additional storage space.





Companies Mentioned

Haier

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Whirlpool

Siemens AG

Midea Group

Hisense Co. Ltd.

Electrolux

GE Appliances

AB Electrolux

Bosch Group

Liebherr Group

Frigidaire

TCL

Hitachi





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Smart Refrigerators Market Characteristics



3. Smart Refrigerators Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Refrigerators



5. Smart Refrigerators Market Size and Growth



6. Smart Refrigerators Market Segmentation

7. Smart Refrigerators Market Regional and Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Smart Refrigerators Market



9. China Smart Refrigerators Market



10. India Smart Refrigerators Market



11. Japan Smart Refrigerators Market



12. Australia Smart Refrigerators Market



13. Indonesia Smart Refrigerators Market



14. South Korea Smart Refrigerators Market



15. Western Europe Smart Refrigerators Market

16. UK Smart Refrigerators Market



17. Germany Smart Refrigerators Market



18. France Smart Refrigerators Market



19. Eastern Europe Smart Refrigerators Market



20. Russia Smart Refrigerators Market



21. North America Smart Refrigerators Market



22. USA Smart Refrigerators Market



23. South America Smart Refrigerators Market



24. Brazil Smart Refrigerators Market



25. Middle East Smart Refrigerators Market



26. Africa Smart Refrigerators Market



27. Smart Refrigerators Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Smart Refrigerators Market



29. Smart Refrigerators Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87usgo

