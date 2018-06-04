Growth in Used Motorcycle Sales and Younger Customers Push J&P Cycles to Set New Records

While some manufacturers struggle to sell new motorcycles and attract a younger audience, demand for used motorcycles is growing in the U.S. J&P Cycles, the world's largest retailer of motorcycle parts and accessories, is connecting with the next generation riders who are driving the growth of used motorcycle sales.

"Consumers who buy pre-owned motorcycles want to personalize them, make them their own. J&P Cycles, through our massive product selection and our expert technical staff, is well positioned to help riders make a personal statement with their street motorcycle, regardless of what brand they ride," said Zach Parham, president of the MAG Retail Group. "We have the most experienced team in the industry and it's a testimony to their hard work that May was the best month in our 39-year history."

J&P Cycles also received a Bizrate customer rating of 9.3 (out of 10) in "likelihood to recommend" J&P Cycles to others. Bizrate is the leading source of online retail customer satisfaction data.

"More new riders visit our stores, website and events each month, and they frequently tell us how much they appreciate our broad selection and knowledge about bikes," said Sean Laughlin, vice president of sales and marketing. "New customers regularly say that J&P Cycles was recommended to them by a long-time rider, so we know our obsession with customer satisfaction and carrying the products street riders want is working."

J&P Cycles will celebrate its 39th anniversary by hosting the Iowa Rally on June 23-24, 2018 at the company's original store in Anamosa, Iowa. That weekend is also the Vintage Motorcycle Rally and swap meet at the National Motorcycle Museum, making Anamosa the greatest destination for motorcycle enthusiasts in the Midwest. For event information, visit jpcycles.com /events .

About J&P Cycles: Founded by John and Jill Parham in 1979, J&P Cycles is the world's largest aftermarket motorcycle parts and accessories retailer. J&P Cycles operates retail locations in Anamosa, Iowa, Daytona Beach, Florida, and Sturgis, South Dakota. The company's Rider Service Center is in Daytona Beach. J&P Cycles supports motorcyclists with retail pop-up stores at over a dozen motorcycle rallies, races and events throughout the U.S.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-in-used-motorcycle-sales-and-younger-customers-push-jp-cycles-to-set-new-records-300659005.html

SOURCE J&P Cycles

Related Links

http://www.jpcycles.com

