Growth in Wired & Wireless Internet Service to Drive Gains in US Communication Service Revenues

CLEVELAND, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US communication service revenues are forecast to rise 1.6% per year in nominal dollars through 2025, according to Communication Services: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Advances will follow increases in residential and business spending on internet service, driven by continued adoption of cloud-based and streaming media services, proliferation of internet-connected devices, and cannibalization of legacy communication services. These preferences will boost the wireless and wired internet segments' gains, in excess of losses sustained in wireless voice and messaging, wired voice, and first-class postal segments. Additionally, growth in e-commerce activity will support revenues for delivery services. Projected gains in disposable personal income levels, 3.4% per year to 2025, will underpin advances. However, market maturation in the wired and wireless internet segments will prevent faster growth.

These and other key insights are featured in Communication Services: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US communication services demand in nominal terms. Total demand is segmented by service type in terms of:

wireless internet

wireless voice and messaging

wired internet

wired voice

First-Class Mail

other delivery services such as parcel delivery

To illustrate historical trends, total revenue and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Communication-Services-United-States-FF95058/?progid=91541

