Growth-Infused Commercial Painting Company Accelerates Annual Sales and Announces New Dallas, Texas, Office Location

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovia announces today the opening of a new office in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Serving customers throughout Texas since 2011, Renovia is proud to make a commitment to the community and customers across Texas.

"A large part of our growth strategy is to create local office locations to better serve our national accounts," said Chris Hall, Vice President of Sales at Renovia. "Given the current demand, our current customer base we're serving in Texas, and the market conditions, an office in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area was a great choice to expand our footprint in the west," Hall commented.

Another important deciding factor for Renovia to expand into Texas is how they could make an investment in the community in which they live and work. "One of our core values is Serve First," said Matt Rolfsen, President of Renovia. "We embody this by embedding ourselves in the local communities. We always pick anchor philanthropic organizations that align with our mission that we're able to partner with. We're eager to find philanthropic partners in Dallas."

The Dallas/Fort Worth area future anchor philanthropic organizations have been preceded by many amazing organizations. "Our mission is to be a light by inspiring others to serve. We look forward to being a light in our new community," he commented.

In addition to making philanthropic contributions to the community, Renovia seeks to better serve its customers in the west. "With the additional office location in Dallas, we're able to better serve our clients providing more real-time in-progress updates, faster response times and continuing to deliver on the same experience they've felt throughout the country," Brett Williams, Executive Vice President of Operations, said.

"We've made many strategic acquisitions over the past 18 months, and creating consistency in branding across our portfolio was imperative to our success. We partnered with Renovia because of their impressive experience and expertise in helping storage companies of all sizes rebrand and extend the lifecycle of their physical assets. Renovia was instrumental in guiding us through the entire process—from product specification to renderings to color selection, the Renovia team consulted with us every step of the way. We have been thrilled with the result regardless of the location of the project," Tim Springer, President, Move It Storage commented.

ABOUT RENOVIA

Specializing in commercial painting and repairs, Renovia is dedicated to providing its customers with predictable services and outcomes across the U.S. Renovia exists to be a light in the communities we live and work in by practicing continuous improvement, always serving each other and their clients first, and never compromising on organizational or personal integrity.

For more information, please contact Katie Gibson 317-719-7109 or [email protected], or visit http://info.renovia.com/serving-dallas-texas. To nominate a Dallas/Fort Worth-based non-profit organization, please contact [email protected]

