Growth Marketing Innovator Myosin Launches Marketing Reimagined, A Revolutionary Platform Turning Ad Dollars Into a Driver of Social Good

Now Brands Can Transform Their Ad Spend With Purpose-Driven Marketing To Connect With Customers Who Share Same Values

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myosin Marketing , a full-service growth marketing accelerator propelling brands to new heights through cutting-edge strategies and conscious business practices, today announced the launch of Marketing Reimagined , an innovative new platform that transforms a portion of brands' media budgets into consumer-directed philanthropic giving. After a successful eight-month pilot, this values-aligned advertising model is proving brands can authentically connect with customers and drive positive impact, with early adopters experiencing a surge in brand engagement and advocacy by aligning their marketing with their audiences' beliefs and ethos.

What If Your Ad Wasn't Selling -- It Was Giving? Learn how here. Marketing Reimagined: Turning Ad Dollars Into a Driver of Social Good Big Visibility + Big Revenue + Tiny CPAs.

The Marketing Reimagined platform seamlessly integrates brands with over 250 nonprofit partners across a spectrum of community-centric causes. Using sophisticated data-driven criteria, including demographics, psychographics, content consumption patterns, and purchase behaviors, Myosin precisely matches the brand with a highly aligned audience who shares its values. Consumers then receive mobile messages inviting them to direct a philanthropic donation from the brand to the nonprofit cause of their choice. Alternatively, consumers can interact with the brand's content to gain donation dollars, which they can then distribute to their preferred cause. The text messages do not have to include the brand's name, but the donation page shows the brand as the sponsor, ensuring consumers know who is behind the donation. Consumers who opt-in by facilitating a donation become qualified, values-aligned leads that brands can nurture through special offers, content, and messaging sequences. The results are impressive, with brands seeing 500%+ lifts in click-through rates, 250% conversion rate increases, and significantly reduced customer acquisition costs.

"For too long, advertising has been centered around brands promoting themselves in a purely transactional way," said Sean Clayton, Founding Partner and CEO of Myosin. "With Marketing Reimagined, we're evolving that paradigm, turning ad dollars into instruments of good that allow brands to make real community impact while fostering deeper customer relationships and driving intentional results."

"Our digital campaigns are the cornerstone of our business. Collaborating with Myosin as our marketing campaign partners has been a journey filled with love and expertise," said Dan McSwain, Co-Founder of Mente. "The Myosin team have been steady and thoughtful partners, exploring new problem sets with creativity and executing with high standards."

"This model isn't just good karma, it's good business - it's an entirely new channel for ethical, sustainable marketing that drives measurable business growth," added Clayton. "By giving customers the power to influence where brand advertising funds go, we can foster unprecedented emotional connections that drive excitement, participation, and ultimately, create long-term value that no other channel can offer."

Marketing Reimagined's pioneering platform integrates customized creative services and a best-in-class technology stack that ensures full compliance with text marketing regulations while maximizing engagement rates. Brands interested in transforming their advertising spend into a catalyst for positive change and forging more meaningful customer engagement can learn more and get started at myosin.io/marketingreimagined .

About Myosin

Myosin is a minority-owned, values-driven, full-service growth marketing agency blending data-driven tactics, scientific rigor, and captivating storytelling for a multi-dimensional strategy that accelerates clients' growth journey. The agency serves brands across industries, including direct-to-consumer, B2B, entertainment, politics, social impact, and more. Myosin Marketing is part of Mindful Ventures, an ecosystem of purpose-driven companies working synergistically to empower individuals and brands to elevate their awareness, consciousness, health, and positive impact. To learn more about Myosin, visit myosin.io .

Media Contact

Brennan Nevada Johnson

[email protected]

SOURCE Myosin