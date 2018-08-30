Growth of 25 Gbps Network Adapters Maintained Strong Momentum in 2Q 2018, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications and networking industries, the growth of 25 Gbps Network Adapters maintained strong momentum in 2Q 2018, with demand from Cloud and Enterprise. The controller and adapter vendor landscape changing as the market transitions from 10 Gbps to 25 Gbps.

"Shipment of 25 Gbps ports, which just surpassed 1 million, have grown for ten consecutive quarters since its introduction in 2016," said Baron Fung, Senior Business Analysis Manager at Dell'Oro Group. "In comparison, it took more than 21 quarters for 10 Gbps to cross the 1 million port threshold. We think 25 Gbps is replacing 10 Gbps as the standard port for new server deployments in Cloud and high-end Enterprise. This transition enabled Mellanox, the leading vendor for 25 Gbps, to gain nearly ten percentage points of revenue share over last four quarters," said Fung.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2018 Controller & Adapter Report:

10 Gbps port shipments declined four percent quarter-over-quarter, whereas 25 Gbps port shipments grew 19 percent.

The majority of Smart NIC ports were shipped to Tier 1 Cloud service provider, Amazon. However, more than six adapter vendors have announced new Smart NIC products that are expected to ramp over the next six months, potentially causing a ripple in the market.

