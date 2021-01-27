Growth of the Doppler Ultrasound Systems Market to be Driven by Increasing Incidences of Fetal Abnormalities and Cardiovascular Diseases: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the global Doppler ultrasound systems market is estimated to be driven by increased spending on diagnosis and rise in the numbers of healthcare providers. In addition, there has been augmented spending in the research and development activities pertaining to Doppler ultrasound technologies, which is likely to drive its demand. There has been a rise in incidences of various chronic diseases, such as gastrointestinal and cardiovascular diseases across the globe. This factor is estimated to open avenues of growth for the global Doppler ultrasound systems market over the forecast timeline, from 2018 to 2026.

A rise in the number of cases of cancer worldwide together with augmented awareness about early diagnosis and subsequent treatment are anticipated to boost growth of the global Doppler ultrasound systems market in the years to come. According to findings of Cancer Research UK, nearly 17 million cases of cancer came up in 2018. Besides, rise in geriatric population and progress made in the related technologies is likely bolster market growth in the near future. On the other hand, high cost of Doppler ultrasound systems and strict regulatory policies are anticipated to restrain growth of the global Doppler ultrasound systems market.

Presence of several major players in Europe and North America along with augmented adoption high-end Doppler ultrasound systems is estimated to facilitate growth of the market in these regions. The global Doppler ultrasound systems market is estimated to expand at a growth rate of ~7.8% CAGR over the analysis timeline, from 2018 to 2026.

Key Findings of Doppler Ultrasound Systems market Study

There have been rising incidences of late age pregnancy, which results in fetus abnormalities. Such fetal abnormalities are likely to open new growth avenues for the global Doppler ultrasound systems market in the near future. Doppler ultrasound devices find extensive use in obstetrics imaging, thanks to the fact that it does not emit harmful radiations. In accordance with US-based March of Dimes Foundation, almost one in every 150 newborns is affected with chromosomal abnormalities. As such, diagnosis of fetus is vital for the treatment of chromosomal abnormalities at the initial stages of pregnancy. Rising cases of cardiovascular diseases, dental problems, and complications related to late age pregnancy are estimated drive demand for these systems.

The global Doppler ultrasound systems market in various emerging countries, such as Latin America, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, is likely to display high growth potential owing to the presence flexible and advanced healthcare infrastructure. In addition, betterment of economy and rise in per capita income of people are expected to boost the requirement for Doppler ultrasound systems in the near future. In addition, increased awareness about this imaging system and increased investment on healthcare in these regions are likely to work in favor of the global Doppler ultrasound systems market in the near future.

Doppler Ultrasound Systems Market: Key Driving Factors

Handheld Doppler ultrasound systems are likely to emerge as popular ones due to the presence of advanced features. These features are expected to increase the uptake of handled version of the system.

Increasing incidences of several disorders such as respiratory and abdominal disorders and cardiovascular disorders are likely to support demand for Doppler ultrasound systems.

Doppler Ultrasound Systems Market: Key Market Participants

There is a presence of several players in the global Doppler ultrasound systems market. Increased research and developments activities to come up with new innovative products keep the competition alive amongst the competitors.

Some of the major industry players in the global Doppler ultrasound systems market comprise Analogic Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Siemens Healthcare Private Limited.

