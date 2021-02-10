Growth of the Handheld Imaging Devices market to be driven by Rise in Geriatric Population and High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There are miniature version of large-sized diagnostic imaging devices in the market, which can be utilized in the diagnosis of patients. Such pocket-sized or handheld devices offer several benefits over the usual methods of testing by making results available within a short period. As such, utilizing such devices, it becomes possible for caregivers and doctors to offer immediate diagnosis and proper treatment of patients. These devices are utilized for various applications, such as venipuncture, wound healing, and others. These factors are likely to foster growth of the global handheld imaging devices market over the forecast timeline, from 2019 to 2027. There is a rising demand for these devices from the orthopedics and dentistry fields as well, thereby further driving demand for handheld imaging devices.

In the dentistry clinics, advanced handheld X-ray systems have been gaining gradual prominence. Players in the global handheld imaging devices market are emphasizing on addressing the issues and rising need of clinicians so as to help dentists gain credibility through use of these devices.

The global handheld imaging devices market is estimated to expand at ~13% CAGR over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027. High capacity battery systems powered X-ray systems are being introduced by companies to attain more accuracy and offer more safety. Technological progress is estimated to play a significant role in the development of the market in the years to come.

Key Findings of Handheld Imaging Devices Market Study

Rapidly Aging Population and High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Demand

There is rapid aging of the population across the globe, especially in the developed parts of the world. Geriatric population is vulnerable and prone to different chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases. High prevalence of chronic illnesses will trigger the demand for early diagnosis, which is expected to generate demand for easily available and efficient imaging devices. This factor is likely to propel growth of the global handheld imaging devices market over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027.

Technological Advancements in the Medical Devices Sector to Foster Growth

Technological advancements and innovations in terms of software, apps, portability is likely to come up as an important growth factor for the global handheld imaging devices market. In addition to that, different regulatory bodies across the globe are increasingly approving such handheld imaging devices. Such approvals are foreseen to offer plenty of growth opportunities for the players in the market. Besides, rising demand for point-of-care diagnostic tools is likely to add fillip to the said market over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027.

Handheld Imaging Devices Market: Key Driving Factors

With the advent of new, innovative handheld imaging devices, medical professionals like dermatologists are increasingly relying on these devices to conduct skin examinations. Clinicians in the dermatology field are constantly looking for options that enhance clinical workflow and cost efficiency.

Rise in the incidences of chronic diseases together with rapidly increasing geriatric population is likely to drive growth of the global handheld imaging devices market. These devices are utilized in the early diagnosis of chronic diseases.

Handheld Imaging Devices Market: Key Market Participants

The global handheld imaging devices market is considered as a fragmented one with the presence of several players. The market is characterized by increased spending on research and development activities, approvals of new products for certain applications, and product price revisions. In addition to that, strategic collaborations and partnerships amongst the participants are the key strategies adopted by players in this market.

Some of the major industry players in the global handheld imaging devices market comprise Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare (GE Electric Company), KaVo Dental GmbH, and Clarius Mobile Health.

