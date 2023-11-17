Growth of US Vehicle Auction Market to Hit US$3.23 Billion by 2023: A Comprehensive Analysis

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Vehicle Auction Market (by Volume, Type, & Distribution Channel): Insights and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The value of the US vehicle auction market has increased in recent years due to a variety of factors such as an increase in car collisions, an increase in the average age of cars, and so on. Furthermore, with stagnating earnings and growing living costs, the used automobile industry is projected to thrive in the next years. Car auctions are becoming appealing to both dealerships and private customers around the country as a low-cost way to obtain a vehicle. The US vehicle auction market is expected to reach US$3.23 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.41% over the projected period.

By Type: In terms of type, the report provides insights of the US vehicle auction market into two segments: Whole Car and Salvage Vehicle. In terms of value and volume, the whole car held the highest share of the market. Also, the whole car is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period, owing to factors such as the rise in popularity of online car auction sites. Since inventory on an online auction site is available 24/7 and covers a larger geographic area, bidding instances have increased for popular car makes and thus, on an aggregate level, caused their general resale value to increase.

By Distribution Channel: The report further provides the bifurcation of the whole car auction market volume into two segments based on the distribution channel: Online and Physical. The online whole car auction market held the largest share of the market because of the benefits the online channel has offered to both the buyers and the sellers.

Increasing Vehicle's Average Life

Rise in Vehicle Crashes

Hike in Revenue Per Car Auctioned Pricing

Strong International Demand

Fluctuations in the Supply of Used Vehicles

Vulnerability to Economic Conditions

Integration of Online Auction and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Acquisitions

Extensive Use of Data and Analytic Capabilities to Streamline Operation

Change in Consumer Behavior

The US vehicle auction market is highly consolidated. The key players in the US vehicle auction market covered in the report include:

KAR Auction Services

Copart

ACV Auctions

Insurance Auto Auctions

Shift Technologies

eBay

E Automotive

COX Enterprises

Auto Auction Mall

Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction

A Better Bid Car Auctions

AutoBidMaster

