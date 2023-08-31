Growth of USD 368.9 million estimated in US processed pumpkin market from 2022 to 2027 | The health benefits of pumpkin drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the US processed pumpkin market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% from 2022 to 2027, with a staggering USD 368.9 million. The primary market driver for the growth of the US processed pumpkin market is the recognition of the health benefits associated with pumpkin consumption. The health advantages of pumpkin, including its potential in preventing diabetes, supporting heart and liver health, and improving lipid profiles, have significantly contributed to the growing demand for processed pumpkin products. As consumers become more health-conscious, the inherent nutritional value of pumpkin has led to its popularity, driving the expansion of the processed pumpkin market in US. Download the free sample report now to get insights into the market's growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Processed Pumpkin Market in US 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Processed Pumpkin Market in US 2023-2027

US processed pumpkin market segmentation

Product

Application

  • Dried
  • Puree
  • Concentrates

 

  • Bakery
  • Beverages
  • Desserts
  • Others

 

US processed pumpkin market drivers, trends and challenges

  • Market driver - The health benefits of pumpkin is driving the market growth.
  • Market trends - Increasing availability through online retailers is a key trend in the market.
  • Market challenges - Intense competition from other superfood products like quinoa and hemp-based food products is challenging market growth.

US processed pumpkin market major companies

  • Aldi Group
  • Farmers Market Foods Inc.
  • Kroger Co.
  • Libbys Brand Holding
  • McCormick and Co. Inc.
  • Natures Vitality Farms
  • Nestle SA
  • nubeleaf
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Plum Organics PBC
  • Seawind International
  • Target Corp.
  • The Great American Spice Co.
  • Walmart Inc.
  • Whole Life Pet Products
  • Woodland Foods Ltd.
  • Z Natural Foods LLC

The US processed pumpkin market is set for remarkable growth in the coming years. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing awareness of pumpkin as a nutritional powerhouse, Processed pumpkin's essential elements like fiber, proteins, antioxidants, and vital nutrients contribute to overall health. The market's adaptability is driven by the strategic presence of online retailers, providing a convenient avenue for consumers to access an array of innovative pumpkin offerings. Despite challenges from rival superfoods, pumpkin's unique nutritional profile and versatility have solidified its position in the market. As consumer preferences gravitate toward health-enhancing choices, the processed pumpkin market is well-positioned to thrive and make a significant impact on the broader landscape of wholesome food products in the US.

