Growth of USD 368.9 million estimated in US processed pumpkin market from 2022 to 2027 | The health benefits of pumpkin drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the US processed pumpkin market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% from 2022 to 2027, with a staggering USD 368.9 million. The primary market driver for the growth of the US processed pumpkin market is the recognition of the health benefits associated with pumpkin consumption. The health advantages of pumpkin, including its potential in preventing diabetes, supporting heart and liver health, and improving lipid profiles, have significantly contributed to the growing demand for processed pumpkin products. As consumers become more health-conscious, the inherent nutritional value of pumpkin has led to its popularity, driving the expansion of the processed pumpkin market in US. Download the free sample report now to get insights into the market's growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Processed Pumpkin Market in US 2023-2027

US processed pumpkin market segmentation

Product Application Dried

Puree

Concentrates Bakery

Beverages

Desserts

Others

US processed pumpkin market drivers, trends and challenges

Market driver - The health benefits of pumpkin is driving the market growth.

- The health benefits of pumpkin is driving the market growth. Market trends - Increasing availability through online retailers is a key trend in the market.

- Increasing availability through online retailers is a key trend in the market. Market challenges - Intense competition from other superfood products like quinoa and hemp-based food products is challenging market growth.

For more information on the market driver, trends and challenges, get the sample report here for free

US processed pumpkin market major companies

Aldi Group

Farmers Market Foods Inc.

Kroger Co.

Libbys Brand Holding

McCormick and Co. Inc.

Natures Vitality Farms

Nestle SA

nubeleaf

PepsiCo Inc.

Plum Organics PBC

Seawind International

Target Corp.

The Great American Spice Co.

Walmart Inc.

Whole Life Pet Products

Woodland Foods Ltd.

Z Natural Foods LLC

To find out about how these companies are contributing to the market growth, download the free sample report here

The US processed pumpkin market is set for remarkable growth in the coming years. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing awareness of pumpkin as a nutritional powerhouse, Processed pumpkin's essential elements like fiber, proteins, antioxidants, and vital nutrients contribute to overall health. The market's adaptability is driven by the strategic presence of online retailers, providing a convenient avenue for consumers to access an array of innovative pumpkin offerings. Despite challenges from rival superfoods, pumpkin's unique nutritional profile and versatility have solidified its position in the market. As consumer preferences gravitate toward health-enhancing choices, the processed pumpkin market is well-positioned to thrive and make a significant impact on the broader landscape of wholesome food products in the US.

Buy the report now to get detailed insights into the dynamic US processed pumpkin market with our comprehensive analysis report

Related reports:

Pumpkin Seeds Market: The pumpkin seeds market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.92% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,070.83 million. This pumpkin seeds market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food, seed oil production, and nutraceuticals), type (conventional and organic), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Caraway Seeds Market: The Caraway Seeds Market size is projected to increase by USD 785.09 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% between 2022 and 2027. This caraway seeds market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others), type (powder and whole seed), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Application Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio