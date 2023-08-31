Growth of USD 737.88 million in food stabilizers market estimated from 2022 to 2027 | The functional properties of food stabilizers drives market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Food Stabilizers Market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2022 to 2027, with a staggering USD 737.88 million. The growth of the global food stabilizers market is primarily driven by the functional properties that these additives offer to food products. Food stabilizers play a crucial role in enhancing texture, stability, and shelf life, ensuring consistent quality and consumer satisfaction. They prevent ingredient separation, maintain desired textures, retain moisture, and extend shelf life, making them essential for various products such as dairy items, sauces, dressings, and baked goods. As consumers seek convenience and quality in their food choices, the demand for these food stabilizers has risen, particularly in the context of ready-to-eat and processed foods. Download the free sample report now to get insights into the market's growth

Global Food Stabilizers Market 2023-2027

Food Stabilizers Market segmentation

Usage Application Geography Texture

Stability

Moisture retention

Others Dairy and dairy products

Bakery

Confectionery

Sauces and dressings and others

Beverages Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Food Stabilizers Market drivers, trends and challenges

Market driver - The functional properties of food stabilizers drives the market growth.

- The functional properties of food stabilizers drives the market growth. Market trends - Expansion of retail stores globally is the key trend in the market.

- Expansion of retail stores globally is the key trend in the market. Market challenges - Challenges in the formulation of food stabilizers is challenging market growth.

Food Stabilizers Market major companies

Arthur Branwell and Co. Ltd.

and Co. Ltd. Avlast Hydrocolloids

Cargill Inc.

Condio GmbH

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Fiberstar Inc.

Givaudan SA

Hydrosol GmbH and Co. KG

Ingredion Inc.

J M Huber Corp.

Kerry Group Plc

NEXIRA

Palsgaard AS

RPM International Inc.

Superior sp. z o.o.

Tate and Lyle Plc

YOGIRAJ RESIN AND POLYCHEM PVT. LTD.

The Food Stabilizers Market is set for remarkable growth in the coming years. Food stabilizers help keep food textures, stability, and shelf life consistent, which is crucial for foods like ready-to-eat meals and processed foods that people prefer nowadays. Also, natural stabilizers like hydrocolloids are becoming popular due to health concerns. Overall, the food stabilizers market report predicts a promising future due to the useful benefits they bring to our food.

