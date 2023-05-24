Growth Opportunities Driven by a Zero-Latency World: Featuring Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems for Road Safety, IoT and 6G for Healthcare & More

24 May, 2023, 12:45 ET

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities Driven by a Zero-latency World" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service explores the market trends surrounding the growth of zero-latency systems. With an exponential increase in the volume of online activity and the resultant explosion in the amount of data being generated, the speed and reliability of networks have become crucial. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for the development of zero-latency systems.

With integrated services and bundled packages becoming ubiquitous across industries, zero-latency systems will be key in meeting customer demand and enabling company innovation. Understanding zero latency systems, therefore, is essential to ensure a company's growth and development.

This research service provides an overview of the zero-latency market and examines its current and future impact on society. The study also identifies the major factors driving and restraining the growth of this market and concludes by identifying the key growth opportunities emerging from the development of zero-latency systems for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative

  • Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?
  • The Strategic Imperative 8
  • Our Mega-Trend Universe - Overview
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Our Mega-Trend (Mt) Universe - A Zero-latency World
  • Key Findings
  • Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3. Trend Opportunity Analysis

  • Trend Opportunity Overview: A Zero-latency World
  • Trend Opportunity Overview: Connected Living as an Outcome of Zero Latency
  • Trend Opportunity Overview: Zero Latency's Impact on Future Society
  • A Zero-latency World in 2030: Use Case Profiles

4. Key Drivers for a Zero-latency World

  • Key Drivers of a Zero-latency World
  • 5G: Future Evolution (2030 Scenario)
  • 6G: Developments and Future Innovations (2030-2040 Scenario)
  • Computing: The Role of Cloud and Edge Computing in Enabling the Zero-latency World
  • Future of Computing: The Role of Quantum Computing in Enabling the Zero-latency World
  • IoT: Future Evolution and How it Will Contribute to Zero Latency
  • Semiconductors: Developments (2030 Scenario) and Future Innovations
  • AI: The Building Blocks of Deployment
  • AI: National Strategies and Policies
  • Fiber Optics and Optical Communication: Fiber Optics Developments and Future Innovations

5. Zero-latency World: Industry Overview

  • Mobility: Latency Levels, Future Use Cases, and Innovative Companies
  • Manufacturing: Latency Levels, Future Use Cases, and Innovative Companies
  • Healthcare: Latency Levels, Future Use Cases, and Innovative Companies
  • Finance: Latency Levels, Future Use Cases, and Innovative Companies
  • eCommerce: Latency Levels, Future Use Cases, and Innovative Companies
  • Gaming: Latency Levels, Future Use Cases, and Innovative Companies
  • Telecommunication: Latency Levels, Future Use Cases, and Innovative Companies
  • A Zero-latency World: Technology vs Industry Convergence Matrix

6. Zero-latency World: Technology Restraints and Economic Regulations

  • A Zero-latency World: Technology Restraints
  • A Zero-latency World: Economic and Government Regulations
  • Trend Opportunity: Regional Exposure
  • Trend Opportunity: Impact and Certainty Analysis
  • Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
  • Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
  • Trend Opportunity Growth Index
  • Growth Attractiveness Score

7. Growth Opportunities Analysis

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Industrial Automation through Zero-latency Systems
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems for Road Safety
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Leveraging IoT and 6G for Intelligent Healthcare
  • Critical Success Factors for Growth
  • Conclusion: The Way Forward

8. Appendix

  • Our Mega-Trend Universe

9. Next Steps

  • Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
  • Your Next Steps
  • List of Exhibits
  • Legal Disclaimer

More news releases in similar topics

