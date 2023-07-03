Growth Opportunities Driven by Green Manufacturing: 2023 Industry Study - Focus on Manufacturing to Zero, Green Upskilling, & Green Manufacturing-as-a-Service (GMaaS)

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Jul, 2023, 22:15 ET

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities Driven by Green Manufacturing" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The green technology market will witness significant investment and potential growth in the coming years, with an estimation of a 20% annual growth rate until 2030.

A brief overview of enabling technologies, such as AI used for predictive analytics, IIoT for emission monitoring, 3D Printing to achieve zero defect and waste, and Digital Twin to control production processes and optimize resource utilization, are covered here.

The adoption of green manufacturing has its challenges; however, it is not a burden on economies. It gives rise to innovative business and service models that enable participants to achieve the mutual objective of net-zero transition.

Environmental concerns are compelling governments and companies to switch to a green manufacturing model. Manufacturers across various sectors may have different motivations to adopt sustainable practices; for some, it could be complying with government regulations, while for others, it could be to build a green label and gain customer loyalty or increase operational efficiency.

However, the successful implementation of green manufacturing goes beyond these individual motivations and requires substantial effort in terms of technology and investment. This research analytics focuses on the three pillars that enable green manufacturing: government initiatives and regulations; advanced technology solutions; and innovative business models.

Governments play a critical role in encouraging green industries by offering support in the form of tax incentives and grants and implying regulatory compulsion to promote sustainable practices. Public and private collaborations will be of great essence to this vision. To propel green manufacturing, high-end technology integration is imperative.

The evolution of 'green technologies' will ease the process of sustainable production and emission control. 

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • Our Mega Trend Universe - Overview
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Dashboard

  • Our Mega Trend Universe - Green Manufacturing
  • Key Findings
  • Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3. Strategic Context

  • Trend Opportunity Overview
  • Trend Opportunity Overview: Future of Green Manufacturing
  • Technology Impact
  • Government Initiatives: Recent Developments in Major Economies
  • Emerging Business Models
  • Companies to Action: Circular Business Model
  • Futuristic Enablers: Circular Business Model
  • Companies to Action: Optimized Manufacturing Model
  • Futuristic Enablers: Optimized Manufacturing Model
  • Companies to Action: Shared Model
  • Futuristic Enablers: Shared Model
  • Trend Opportunity Levers - Drivers of Change Until 2030

4. Trend Attractiveness Analysis

  • Trend Opportunity Analysis
  • Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
  • Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
  • Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
  • Trend Opportunity Growth Index
  • Growth Attractiveness Score
  • Trends Beets Implications

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Manufacturing to Zero
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Green Upskilling
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Green Manufacturing-as-a-Service (GMaaS)
  • Critical Success Factors for Growth
  • Conclusion

6. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ekpush

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Microphysiological Systems Conference 2023: A Deep Dive into Technologies & Applications - Innovations in 3D-Culture, Organoids, and Organs-on-Chips fields (Orlando, Florida - July 26-27, 2023)

The Global Mining & Metal Filtration Market is Expected to Reach Revenues of $888 Million by 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.