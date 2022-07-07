Growth Opportunities for Big Data Analytics in Global Airlines: Increased Focus on Data Privacy Globally will Intensify Airlines' Spending on Cybersecurity Solutions

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Big Data Analytics in Global Airlines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Although airlines have access to large, diversified datasets from multiple fields, few use them adequately to respond to market trends and customer needs. Airlines need to invest in digitalization and maximize their use of the available technology.

Also, cybersecurity incidents are increasing across global airlines as the growth in interconnected solutions has created a vulnerable data ecosystem, resulting in the creation of various data regulations across regions and monitoring efforts to increase sensitive data security. These factors, in addition to an increased focus on data privacy globally, will intensify airlines' spending on cybersecurity solutions. As such, the adoption of data platforms that enhance operations and commercial activities will likely escalate during the next decade.



Globally, Big Data analytics has helped airlines understand their customers better, identify past trends, forecast future scenarios, and determine the technology investment required to fill the gaps. Airlines have started using Big Data analytics to analyze passenger data from social networking sites, online shopping, and other sources to determine customer preferences and accordingly customize their services to optimize ancillary revenues.

Airlines from the United States and Europe are at the forefront of utilizing Big Data analytics to decrease airlines' operational costs, which has demonstrated significant impacts on revenues.

Market Drivers

Big Data Platforms for Enhanced Operations and Merchandising

Cybersecurity for Robust Operational Resilience

Workload Migration to Cloud for Scalability and Cost Efficiency

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Big Data Analytics in Airlines

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Attributes of Big Data Analytics in Airlines

Sources of Big Data Analytics in Airlines

Categories of Big Data Analytics in Airlines

Advantages of Big Data Analytics in Airlines

Challenges of Big Data Analytics in Airlines

Objectives of Big Data Analytics in Airlines

Role of Big Data Analytics in Airlines

Future of Data Regulations

Global Best Practices

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

