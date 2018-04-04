Growth Opportunities for Ceramic Matrix Composites in the Global Aerospace Industry

NEW YORK, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The future for CMC in the global aerospace industry looks positive with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and space segments. CMC consumption in the global aerospace industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2017 to 2022. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace industry and capability of CMC components for performing better at high temperatures.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace industry, include increasing application of CMC materials in high temperature areas.



The study includes the ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace industry size and forecast for CMC in the global aerospace industry through 2022 by material type, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace industry by Material Type (Volume (metric ton) and Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

Oxide/Oxide Sic/Sic C/C and Others



Ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace industry by End Use Market (Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Space



Ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace industry by Application (Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

Engine

Landing Gear

Airframe



Ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace industry by Region (Value ($M) shipment analysis from 2011 to 2022):

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



Ceramic matrix composites companies profiled in this market include 3M, General Electric, CoorsTek Inc., Albany International, and SGL Carbon SE are among the major manufacturers of CMC material for aerospace industry.



In this market, C/C, SiC/SiC, and Oxide/Oxide are the major types of CMC material. C/C will remain the largest market over the forecast period because it is commonly used in all commercial aircraft disc brakes.



North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to high procurement of CMC material by various CMC component manufacturers in the USA.



Some of the features of "Growth Opportunities for Ceramic Matrix Composites in the Global Aerospace Industry 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace industry size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Metric Ton) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2011-2016) and forecast (2017-2022) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace industry size by various applications such as end use industry, and resin chemistry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace industry breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace industry.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace industry. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for CMC in the global aerospace industry by material type (Oxide/Oxide, Sic/Sic, C/C, and others), by end use market (commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and space), by application (engine, landing gear, and airframe), and by region (North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (including Asia Pacific)?

Q.2 Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10 What M&A activity has occurred in ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace industry in the last 5 years?



