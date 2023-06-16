Growth Opportunities for Nanomaterials in Healthcare, Packaging and Filtration: Featuring Nanomembrane Technology for Fractionating Hydrocarbons from Crude Oil and More

16 Jun, 2023, 10:45 ET
This issue of the Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine highlights technology developments related to nanomaterials, additives, bioprinting, and membrane separation process that can be used in healthcare, F&B and personal care industries. It also highlights innovations that can help in increasing the efficiency of oil and gas operations. The issue also captures various R&D efforts from universities focused on material development and processing for industrial, electronics, F&B and personal care applications.
The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanocatalysts, antimicrobials, nanocellulose, and nanoplatelets.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin-films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Nanomaterials in Healthcare, Packaging and Filtration
- Nanomembrane Technology for Fractionating Hydrocarbons from Crude Oil
- Queen Mary University of London - Value Proposition
- Nanospheres for the Development of Nano Semiconductors
- Goethe University - Value Proposition
- Biomaterial Mimicking the Human Extracellular Matrix (ECM) for the Manufacture of Implants
- Value Proposition of CorNeat Vision
- CorNeat Vision - Investor Dashboard
- Two-photon Polymerization (2PP) for Live Cell Encapsulation in 3D Bioprinting
- Value Proposition of BIO INX
- BIO INX - Investor Dashboard
- Natural Antimicrobial Additive as a Preservative in Packaging
- Value Proposition of Prinova Group
- Prinova Group - Investor Dashboard
- Graphene for the Manufacture of Building Air Filtration Systems
- Value Proposition of G6 Materials, Corp.
- G6 Materials Corp. - Investor Dashboard
- Key Contacts
2. Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- BIO INX
- CorNeat Vision
- G6 Materials, Corp.
- Goethe University
- Prinova Group
- Queen Mary University of London
