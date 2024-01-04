Growth Opportunities for Sustainability and Circular Economy in the Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market: Lithium Recovery from Brine, ZLD-as-a-Service and Energy Recovery Devices for ZLD

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Jan, 2024, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Sustainability and Circular Economy in the Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The water crisis necessitates technology developments that safeguard water availability and quality, supporting sustainable industrial practices and avoiding pollution of land and water bodies.

The Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market advances novel technologies that tackle the challenges of cost and energy consumption focused on improving membrane-based systems that can replace thermal-powered products with heightened environmental impact and CAPEX and OPEX. Innovative pretreatments and membrane processes, including FO, EDR, and MD, are expected to displace thermal brine concentrators over the 2024 to 2030 forecast period, while developments in evaporation and crystallization technologies are set to improve these products' economic and environmental viability.

Stringent water protection and effluent limitation regulations, water scarcity, growing public awareness and concern over environmental issues, socioeconomic trends such as urbanization and industrialization, as well as material recovery opportunities will likely drive the demand for ZLD solutions. The publisher estimates the global ZLD market at $851.5 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a 14.1% CAGR, reaching $2,146.6 million by 2030.

The report analyzes the global ZLD industry trends and factors impacting market growth and technology development. Other important information includes:

  • Mapping key competitors across technology segments, identifying companies to action that are expected to drive value in the market, with an in-depth analysis of the degree of concentration and revenue share distribution.
  • Distribution channels and pricing trends that influence ZLD systems, providing a general understanding of the solutions providers and suppliers in the market.
  • Regional analysis of the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.
  • Potential market growth opportunities that are underdeveloped and set to experience high growth and engagement rates in the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation by Technology
  • Mapping Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Distribution Channels
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
    • Revenue Forecast by Technology
    • Revenue Forecast by Region
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share Analysis
  • Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Lithium Recovery from Brine
  • Growth Opportunity 2: ZLD-as-a-Service
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Energy Recovery Devices for ZLD

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Americas

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Technology
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Technology
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Technology
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East & Africa

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Technology
  • Forecast Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gs0gmk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Drywall Panels Market Forecast Report to 2028 - Surge In Renovation Projects & Recycling of Drywall Panels Drives Market Expansion

Global Drywall Panels Market Forecast Report to 2028 - Surge In Renovation Projects & Recycling of Drywall Panels Drives Market Expansion

The "Global Drywall Panels Market: Analysis By Type (Regular, Type X, Moisture-Resistant, Plaster Baseboard, Paperless and Others), By Application,...
Global Restorative Dentistry Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2033 - Growing Trend of Dental Tourism in Emerging Markets

Global Restorative Dentistry Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2033 - Growing Trend of Dental Tourism in Emerging Markets

The "Global Restorative Dentistry Market: Focus on End User, Product, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.