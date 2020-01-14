Growth Opportunities for the Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The study aims to analyse and forecast the global personal care and cosmetic preservatives market for 2018.Preservatives are specialty chemicals that are used as additives in formulating most personal care and cosmetic products.



They are required to preserve the product and prevent it from spoilage or deterioration since a considerable amount of time elapses before the products from the factory reach consumer homes, traveling through a long chain of distributors / wholesalers and retailers, and varying conditions of storage and handling.Manufacturer strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape, and new market developments with respect to products and technologies have been discussed in the competitive analysis segment involving manufacturers (Dow, Evonik, BASF, Clariant, Sumitsu, Ashland, Akzonobel, Symrise, Chemipol, Lonza) and Tier II suppliers.In recent years, the safety data for preservatives in personal care and cosmetic product are being looked at with increased precaution by consumers as well as regulatory bodies. There has been an increasingly popular trend of limiting the use of traditional preservatives the personal care and cosmetic products or even removing them altogether. These restrictions are in response to legislative reviews based on consumer concern about the safety of products.



