Growth Opportunities from Digital Retail Initiatives for New Electric Vehicles in Europe, North America, and China: Agency Sales Model Shows Promise as Avenue for Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities from Digital Retail Initiatives for New Electric Vehicles in Europe, North America, and China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes digital retail initiatives in new electric vehicle (EV) sales, focusing on the European, North American, and Chinese new electric passenger vehicle market. It provides an overview of the digitalization influence on stakeholders in the retail value chain.

This study discusses potential digital trends and implications, examines the European, North American, and Chinese regulatory landscape, and elaborates on sales trends through various channels. In addition, it assesses customers' online journeys, digitalization impact on each retail activity, and the stance of important OEMs regarding online sales implementation.

The research service discusses growth opportunities for digital electric vehicle retailing and offers actionable insight to market participants to leverage these opportunities.

Retail value chain stakeholders must offer omnichannel purchase options due to digital advancement and consumers expecting online purchase comfort. It will boost EV retail digitalization growth in the next 7 years. Likewise, industry stakeholders should digitalize every aspect of the sales process to use this opportunity and ensure faster growth.

Key Issues Addressed

Digital activities in direct-to-customer (D2C) new battery electric vehicle (BEV) retailing

Impact of digitalizing new BEV retailing

Key industry trends impacting the digitalizing D2C channel in new BEV retailing

Digital D2C sales approach of different stakeholders and implications

Sales forecast for BEVs by various sales channels

Identification of top OEMs and companies to watch

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Digitalization in New Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Retailing

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Digitalization in New BEV Retailing: Market Overview

Research Methodology

Questions This Study Will Answer

Segmentation: Sales Channels/OEM Category/Regions

Definitions

New Format: Examples

Competitors by Regions

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Competitive Environment

Market Share of Key OEMs

3. Digital New Battery Electric Vehicle Retailing Overview

BEV Retail Ecosystem and Digital Involvement

Digital Evolution in the Customer Purchase Journey

Rationale To Digitalize BEV Sales Channels

Digitalization of BEV Retail: Regional Scenario

Potential Trends Impacting Digitalization in BEV Retailing

Implications of Potential Trends on BEV Retailing

Relevant Regulations and Legislations

European New Vehicle Sales Trend

Americas New Vehicle Sales Trend

Chinese New Vehicle Sales Trends

BEV OEMs Sales Channel Adoption by Region

Key Findings/Current Outlook and Future Outlook

4. Digital Retail Technology and Approach

Key Digital Technology in Automotive Retail: Adoption Roadmap

Select Key Digital Technology: AI/ML - Use Case/OEM Initiative

Select Key Digital Technology: Blockchain - Use Case/OEM Initiative

Select Key Digital Technology: Video Streaming Platform - Use Case/OEM Initiative

Select Key Digital Technology: Metaverse (AR and VR) - Use Case/OEM Initiative

Key Digital BEV Retail Approach

Digital BEV Retail Approach Applicability Across Sales Channels

5. OEM Assessment by Category

Categorization of BEV OEMs

Sales Channel Adoption: Status by Traditional OEM

Sales Channel Adoption: Status by Pure Player/Diversifier

Overview of BEV OEMs' Capabilities by Category

Swot Analysis by BEV OEM Category

Overview: Traditional OEMs

Overview: Pure Play OEMs

Overview: Diversifiers

6. Regional BEV Sales Channel Forecast/Case Studies

Forecast Assumptions/Considerations

Digitalization Potential by Region and Impact on BEV Retailing

BEV Sales Forecast by Sales Channels and Best-selling Models, Europe

BEV Sales Channel Adoption by OEMs Operating in Europe

Notable Retail Digitalization Initiatives in Europe

BEV Sales Forecast by Sales Channels and Best-selling Models, North America

BEV Sales Channel Adoption by OEM, North America

Notable Retail Digitalization Initiatives in North America

BEV Sales Forecast by Sales Channels and Best-selling Models, China

BEV Sales Channel Adoption by OEM, China

Notable Retail Digitalization Initiatives in China

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Agency Sales Model

Growth Opportunity 2: Elimination of Dealerships

Growth Opportunity 3: Global Expansion

8. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

9. List of Exhibits

