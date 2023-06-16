Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Generative AI, NLP, Synthetic Data, SaaS, No-Code, DesignOps 2023

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Generative AI, NLP, Synthetic Data, SaaS, No-Code, DesignOps" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of IT, Computing, and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot of emerging ICT solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Voice Analytics, Data Labeling, Conversational AI, NLP, Synthetic Data, Edge Computing, Software Defined Networks - based innovations that help companies building AI infrastructures, developing content, language training platforms, automation, workforce management, interactions platforms, and decision-making platforms.

ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization, and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management, and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.

The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have a profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions, and many more. Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations In Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Generative AI, NLP, Deep Learning, Synthetic Data, and SaaS

  • AI-powered eMarketplace Optimization for Accelerated Growth
  • Teikametrics' Value Proposition
  • Teikametrics - Investor Dashboard
  • Generative AI Technology for AI-Powered Content Creation
  • Jasper's Value Proposition
  • Jasper - Investor Dashboard
  • AI-powered License Plate Recognition for Improved Safety
  • Flock Safety's Value Proposition
  • Flock Safety - Investor Dashboard
  • No-code AI Algorithms for Efficient Manufacturing and Retail
  • Circly's Value Proposition
  • Circly - Investor Dashboard
  • Observability Platform for Refining Machine Learning (ML) Model Performance
  • Arize AI - Value Proposition
  • Arize AI - Investor Dashboard
  • Software-as-Service (SaaS) based DesignOp Platform to Codify Design Culture
  • Cubyts - Value Proposition
  • Cubyts - Investor Dashboard
  • Powers Analytics for Enterprise with Business Intelligence Tool
  • Incorta - Value Proposition
  • Incorta - Investor Dashboard
  • Container storage interface (CSI) for Data Recovery After Disasters
  • Red Hat's Value Proposition
  • Red Hat - Investor Dashboard
  • Open Integration Platform for Simplifying Digital Modernization
  • Kyndryl's Value Proposition
  • Kyndryl - Investor Dashboard
  • Deep Learning Platform for Developing and Deployment of AI Models
  • Deci AI's Value Proposition
  • Deci AI - Investor Dashboard
  • AI Platform for Building and Improving ML Models
  • Value Proposition of LatticeFlow
  • LatticeFlow AG - Investor Dashboard
  • Key Contacts
  • Appendix
  • Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
  • Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Arize AI
  • Circly
  • Cubyts
  • Deci AI
  • Flock Safety
  • Incorta
  • Jasper
  • Kyndryl
  • LatticeFlow AG
  • Red Hat
  • Teikametrics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cehtl6

