Growth Opportunities in Cloud Security, MDR Security, Identity Verification, Security Models and Zero-Trust Security 2022: Featuring SaaS Mesh Protection for Enterprise Users & More

This edition of the Cyber Security Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers innovations related to emerging cybersecurity solutions. These include Cloud Security, MDR Security, Identity Verification, Security Models, and Zero-Trust Security. The identified innovations can help companies to handle threats, data breaches, and phishing attacks and defend against modern attacks residing within hybrid IT infrastructure, dark-web, and various other network layers.



Cyber Security TOE's mission is to investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network. The TOE offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in: anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security. Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges and many more.



The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, competitive technology analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations profoundly impact a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and related industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations In Cloud Security, MDR Security, and Identity Verification

SaaS Mesh Protection for Enterprise Users

Valence Security's Value Proposition

Valence Security - Investor Dashboard

B2B SaaS Cyber Protection For Employee

Protexxa's Value Proposition

Protexxa - Investor Dashboard

Cloud-based Cybersecurity for Enhanced Security and Performance

Neovera's Value Proposition

Neovera - Investor Dashboard

Open-source Password Manager Across Devices for a Seamless User Experience

Bitwarden Inc.'s Value Proposition

Bitwarden Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Security Software for Protecting IoT Devices at Home

ESET's Value Proposition

ESET - Investor Dashboard

Key Contacts

Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bitwarden Inc.

ESET

Neovera

Protexxa

Valence Security

