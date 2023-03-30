Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Agriculture, Industrial, Packaging and Commercial Applications 2022

Mar 30, 2023, 21:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Agriculture, Industrial, Packaging and Commercial Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine profiles innovations from academia and companies related to smart coatings and inks that can be used for medical devices, packaging, and agriculture industries. It also profiles innovations related to protective coatings for polymeric, wood, and other surfaces.
The Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings and paints.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Coatings for Agriculture, Industrial, Packaging and Commercial Applications
- Non-toxic Printing Inks for Testing the Integrity of Medical Devices
- Colorcon-Value Proposition
- Colorcon-Investor Dashboard
- Decorative Dispersions for Wood Coatings to Minimize VOCs
- Synthos-Value Proposition
- Synthos-Investor Dashboard
- Conductive Inks for Low-temperature (LT) Sensitive Surfaces
- C3Nano-Value Proposition
- C3Nano-Investor Dashboard
- Fracture-controlled Surface Technology to Prevent Ice Buildup
- University of Houston's Value Proposition
- Smart Coating With Enhanced Cleaning Properties for Ceramic Flooring
- University of Sao Paulo's Value Proposition
- Nonchemical Transparent Film Enhances Perishables' Shelf Life
- Eden Agritech's Value Proposition
- Eden Agritech-Investor Dashboard
- Unique, Random, and Highly Secure Unit-level Smart Packaging Label
- Laava's Value Proposition
- Laava-Investor Dashboard
- Biodegradable Release Technology for Controlled-release Fertilizers
- ICL- Value Proposition
- ICL-Investor Dashboard
- Self-cooling Technology with Engineered Metaparticles for Residential and Commercial Spaces
- PARC--Value Proposition
- PARC-Investor Dashboard
- Anticorrosion Coating Using Flame Spray Process for Industrial Application
- Axalta - Value Proposition
- Axalta-Investor Dashboard
- Biological Analytical Platform to Streamline Biomolecular Interaction
- PBI-- Value Proposition
- PBI-Investor Dashboard
- Base Tricanter System (BTS)TM for Oil Recovery
- ICM-Value Proposition
- ICM-Investor Dashboard
2. Key Contacts
3. Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Axalta
- C3Nano
- Colorcon
- Eden Agritech
- ICL
- ICM
- Laava
- PARC
- PBI
- Synthos
- University of Houston
- University of Sao Paulo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a40j9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article