Growth Opportunities in Displays, Wearables, Wireless Charging, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality 2022

Feb 23, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Displays, Wearables, Wireless Charging, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine covers innovations related to metal semiconductor superlattices, microled, AR panel displays, wearable smart gloves, wearable fitness trackers, wireless power transfer technology, AIU SoC, computer-in-memory hardware, and MEMS audio glasses for AR applications.
The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine captures global electronics-related innovations and developments on a weekly basis. Developments are centered on electronics attributed by low power and cost, smaller size, better viewing, display and interface facilities, wireless connectivity, higher memory capacity, flexibility and wearables. Research focus themes include small footprint lightweight devices (CNTs, graphene), smart monitoring and control (touch and haptics), energy efficiency (LEDs, OLEDs, power and thermal management, energy harvesting), and high speed and improved conductivity devices (SiC, GaN, GaAs)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Microelectronics
- Metal Semiconductor Superlattices Could Aid in the Development of Nanochips
- Value Proposition of Osaka University's Superlattices Technology
- MicroLED-based Lightbundle for Chip-to-chip Interconnection
- Value Proposition of Avicena
- Avicena - Investor Dashboard
- Augmented Reality Life-sized Panel Displays Enable Interactions with the Virtual World
- Value Proposition of Raxium
- Raxium - Investor Dashboard
- Wearable Smart Gloves Provide Real-time Data in Motion Capture Conditions
- Value Proposition of StretchSense
- StretchSense - Investor Dashboard
- High-performance Fitness Tracker for Athletes
- WHOOP's Value Proposition
- Whoop - Investor Dashboard
- Wireless Power Transfer Technology for Low-power Mobility Applications
- Omron's Value Proposition
- Omron - Investor Dashboard
- Artificial Intelligence Unit (AIU) System-on-chip (SoC) for Machine Learning Applications
- IBM's Value Proposition
- IBM - Investor Dashboard
- Compute-in-memory (CIM) Hardware for AI Applications
- University of Pennsylvania's Value Proposition
- MEMS Audio-based Glasses for AR Applications
- Focally's Value Proposition
- Focally - Investor Dashboard
- Key Contacts
- Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations--Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Avicena
- Focally
- IBM
- Omron
- Raxium
- StretchSense
- Whoop
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3167u1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article