Growth Opportunities In Gene Editing Technologies, Advanced RNA Therapeutics, Antibody Drug Conjugates and Biomanufacturing 2022

This edition of the Life Science, Health & Wellness Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) highlights some of the recent innovations in gene editing technologies, which aim to make them more targeted and efficient. It also covers few innovations around ADCs (antibody drug conjugates) and its different components which are paving the way for development of safer and longer acting ADCs. In addition, advances in RNA therapeutics including small activating RNA and circular RNA based therapeutics and targeted delivery carriers have been covered. A PoC diagnostic to diagnose psoriasis and automation platform for egg and embryo management are also a part of this issue.



The Life Science, Health & Wellness TOE will feature disruptive technology advances in the global life sciences industry. The technologies and innovations profiled will encompass developments across genetic engineering, drug discovery and development, biomarkers, tissue engineering, synthetic biology, microbiome, disease management, as well as health and wellness among several other platforms.



The Health & Wellness cluster tracks developments in a myriad of areas including genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development, nanomedicine, nutrition, cosmetic procedures, pain and disease management and therapies, drug delivery, personalized medicine, and smart healthcare.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovations in Gene Editing Technologies, Advanced RNA Therapeutics, Antibody Drug Conjugates and Biomanufacturing

Exploring the Potential of Circular Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapeutics To Treat Rare Diseases

Value Proposition of ORNA Therapeutics

ORNA Therapeutics-Investor Dashboard

Accelerated Clinical Development of Small Active RNAs to Treat Difficult to Target Diseases

Value Proposition Mina Therapeutics

Mina Therapeutics-Investor Dashboard

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Platform Developing Biocompatible RNA Delivery System to Target Multiple Organs

Value Proposition of Sixfold Bioscience

Sixfold Bioscience-Investor Dashboard

Engineered Ribonucleoprotein (RNP) for Delivery of Gene Editing Molecule

Value Proposition of Spotlight Therapeutics

Spotlight Therapeutics-Investor Dashboard

Advanced Analytical Tools to for Cell Line Optimization and Development

Valitacell-Value Proposition

ValitaCell-Investor Dashboard

AI Powered, Integrated Supply Chain Management Platform for Cell and Gene Therapies

Trakcel's Proposition

Trakcel-Investor Dashboard

Novel Class of Site-Specific Nuclease for Development of Allogeneic CAR-T Cells

Value Proposition of Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics-Investor Dashboard

Synthetic Enzyme based on Meganucleases For Developing Innovative Therapies

Value Proposition of Precision Biosciences,

Precision Biosciences-Investor Dashboard

RNA Interference & TCR Inhibition technology for Generating Allogeneic CAR-T Cells

Value Proposition of Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology-Investor Dashboard

Targeted Gene-editing Technology Using Short Guide RNA for the Development of Transformative Medicines

Value Proposition of Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine-Investor Dashboard

Engineered Zinc Finger Nuclease Based Targeted Gene Editing

Sangamo Therapeutics-Value Proposition

Sangamo Therapeutics-Investor Dashboard

Therapeutics Targeting Growth Factor Pathways to Treat Fibrotic Indications

AgomAb Therapeutics-Value Proposition

AgomAb Therapeutics-Investor Dashboard

Microfluidics-based Platform for Differential Diagnosis of Psoriasis and Eczema

Dermagnostix GmbH-Value Proposition

Dermagnostix-Investor Dashboard

Toolbox Approach to Developing ADC Technologies for Various Types of Oncologic Targets

Iksuda Therapeutics' Value Proposition

Iksuda Therapeutics-Investor Dashboard

Plug-and-play Engineered Antibodies for Targeted Cancer and Viral Disease Therapeutics

Xencor's Value Proposition

Xencor-Investor Dashboard

Streamlined and Automated Cryospecimen Management Platform for Frozen Eggs and Embryos for Infertility Treatment

TMRW Life Sciences' Value Proposition

TMRW Life Sciences-Investor Dashboard

Digital Biomarkers for Drug Development Trials in the Pharmaceutical Industry

VivoSense's Value Proposition

VivoSense-Investor Dashboard

Flexible, Scalable and Cost-efficient Peptide Based Linker Platform, Offering Highly Stable Antibody Drug Conjugates

Value Proposition of Araris Biotech

Araris biotech-Investor Dashboard

Key Contacts

2. Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations--Explanation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AgomAb Therapeutics

Araris biotech

Celyad Oncology

Dermagnostix

Editas Medicine

Iksuda Therapeutics

Mina Therapeutics

ORNA Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics

Precision Biosciences

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sixfold Bioscience

Spotlight Therapeutics

TMRW Life Sciences

Trakcel

ValitaCell

VivoSense

Xencor

