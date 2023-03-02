Growth Opportunities In Gene Editing Technologies, Advanced RNA Therapeutics, Antibody Drug Conjugates and Biomanufacturing 2022

Mar 02, 2023, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities In Gene Editing Technologies, Advanced RNA Therapeutics, Antibody Drug Conjugates and Biomanufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Life Science, Health & Wellness Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) highlights some of the recent innovations in gene editing technologies, which aim to make them more targeted and efficient. It also covers few innovations around ADCs (antibody drug conjugates) and its different components which are paving the way for development of safer and longer acting ADCs. In addition, advances in RNA therapeutics including small activating RNA and circular RNA based therapeutics and targeted delivery carriers have been covered. A PoC diagnostic to diagnose psoriasis and automation platform for egg and embryo management are also a part of this issue.
The Life Science, Health & Wellness TOE will feature disruptive technology advances in the global life sciences industry. The technologies and innovations profiled will encompass developments across genetic engineering, drug discovery and development, biomarkers, tissue engineering, synthetic biology, microbiome, disease management, as well as health and wellness among several other platforms.
The Health & Wellness cluster tracks developments in a myriad of areas including genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development, nanomedicine, nutrition, cosmetic procedures, pain and disease management and therapies, drug delivery, personalized medicine, and smart healthcare.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Gene Editing Technologies, Advanced RNA Therapeutics, Antibody Drug Conjugates and Biomanufacturing
- Exploring the Potential of Circular Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapeutics To Treat Rare Diseases
- Value Proposition of ORNA Therapeutics
- ORNA Therapeutics-Investor Dashboard
- Accelerated Clinical Development of Small Active RNAs to Treat Difficult to Target Diseases
- Value Proposition Mina Therapeutics
- Mina Therapeutics-Investor Dashboard
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Platform Developing Biocompatible RNA Delivery System to Target Multiple Organs
- Value Proposition of Sixfold Bioscience
- Sixfold Bioscience-Investor Dashboard
- Engineered Ribonucleoprotein (RNP) for Delivery of Gene Editing Molecule
- Value Proposition of Spotlight Therapeutics
- Spotlight Therapeutics-Investor Dashboard
- Advanced Analytical Tools to for Cell Line Optimization and Development
- Valitacell-Value Proposition
- ValitaCell-Investor Dashboard
- AI Powered, Integrated Supply Chain Management Platform for Cell and Gene Therapies
- Trakcel's Proposition
- Trakcel-Investor Dashboard
- Novel Class of Site-Specific Nuclease for Development of Allogeneic CAR-T Cells
- Value Proposition of Poseida Therapeutics
- Poseida Therapeutics-Investor Dashboard
- Synthetic Enzyme based on Meganucleases For Developing Innovative Therapies
- Value Proposition of Precision Biosciences,
- Precision Biosciences-Investor Dashboard
- RNA Interference & TCR Inhibition technology for Generating Allogeneic CAR-T Cells
- Value Proposition of Celyad Oncology
- Celyad Oncology-Investor Dashboard
- Targeted Gene-editing Technology Using Short Guide RNA for the Development of Transformative Medicines
- Value Proposition of Editas Medicine
- Editas Medicine-Investor Dashboard
- Engineered Zinc Finger Nuclease Based Targeted Gene Editing
- Sangamo Therapeutics-Value Proposition
- Sangamo Therapeutics-Investor Dashboard
- Therapeutics Targeting Growth Factor Pathways to Treat Fibrotic Indications
- AgomAb Therapeutics-Value Proposition
- AgomAb Therapeutics-Investor Dashboard
- Microfluidics-based Platform for Differential Diagnosis of Psoriasis and Eczema
- Dermagnostix GmbH-Value Proposition
- Dermagnostix-Investor Dashboard
- Toolbox Approach to Developing ADC Technologies for Various Types of Oncologic Targets
- Iksuda Therapeutics' Value Proposition
- Iksuda Therapeutics-Investor Dashboard
- Plug-and-play Engineered Antibodies for Targeted Cancer and Viral Disease Therapeutics
- Xencor's Value Proposition
- Xencor-Investor Dashboard
- Streamlined and Automated Cryospecimen Management Platform for Frozen Eggs and Embryos for Infertility Treatment
- TMRW Life Sciences' Value Proposition
- TMRW Life Sciences-Investor Dashboard
- Digital Biomarkers for Drug Development Trials in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- VivoSense's Value Proposition
- VivoSense-Investor Dashboard
- Flexible, Scalable and Cost-efficient Peptide Based Linker Platform, Offering Highly Stable Antibody Drug Conjugates
- Value Proposition of Araris Biotech
- Araris biotech-Investor Dashboard
- Key Contacts
2. Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations--Explanation
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AgomAb Therapeutics
- Araris biotech
- Celyad Oncology
- Dermagnostix
- Editas Medicine
- Iksuda Therapeutics
- Mina Therapeutics
- ORNA Therapeutics
- Poseida Therapeutics
- Precision Biosciences
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Sixfold Bioscience
- Spotlight Therapeutics
- TMRW Life Sciences
- Trakcel
- ValitaCell
- VivoSense
- Xencor
