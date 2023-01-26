Growth Opportunities in Global Fuel Cell Transit and Coach Buses Future Growth Potential of Fuel Cell Buses Among Fleets will be Influenced by Regional Impetus for Carbon Neutrality

Jan 26, 2023, 16:10 ET
To meet international climate targets and develop sustainable zero-emission technologies, the mobility industry is expediting the transition to powertrain electrification and gradually reducing dependence on diesel powertrains. In addition to stringent emission norms, subsidies, and tax exemptions, governments are promoting the use of alternative powertrains in buses plying low-emission zones. The environmental impact of conventional fossil fuels will influence policy decisions in both developed and developing markets. Hydrogen is emerging as a key source of energy to better manage and store the excess electricity generated through sustainable power generation methods, such as solar and wind.
The development of hydrogen fuel cells for mobility applications is gaining traction, and given the various public and private sector initiatives to propel hydrogen mobility, there are immense growth opportunities worldwide for fuel cell transit and coach buses. The next 2-to-5 years will see a host of new participants entering the market, especially in the electrification and fuel cell trucking space. There are also new and cross-industry participants that want a share of the commercial vehicle business pie and are working on different market approaches to identify new revenue verticals in this nascent industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Fuel Cell Bus Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Snapshot of Fuel Cell Bus Market Size by 2030: Transit and Coach
- Global Fuel Cell Bus Trends in 2022
- Diesel, NG, Electric, Fuel Cell Transit Bus Operational CPM Comparison
- Major OEMs Offering FCEVs, Global
- Scope of Analysis
- Powertrain Technology Segmentation
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Global Fuel Cell Bus: Operation Parameters
- Growth Drivers for Fuel Cell Bus Adoption
- Growth Restraints for Fuel Cell Bus Adoption
3. Fuel Cell Bus Value Chain Dynamics
- Stages of Fuel Cell Bus Demonstration
- Factor Influencing the Fuel Cell Bus Market: Regional Status
- Anticipated Global Fuel Cell Bus Deployment Timelines
- Hydrogen Technology Development Activities
- Strategic Industry Associations and Collaborations
4. Market Landscape and Product Portfolios
- Snapshot of Fuel Cell Transit and Coach Bus Market Size by
- Market Presence of Leading Bus Manufacturers
- Key OEMs' FC Bus Portfolio and Anticipated Launch Plans
- Key OEMs' Anticipated e-LCV Launches
- Key Suppliers' Capability Snapshot, North America and Europe
- Key Suppliers' Capability Snapshot, Asia
5. Major Fuel Cell Bus Manufacturer Profiles & Strategy
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: Daimler
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: Solaris
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: Van Hool
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: Caetano
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: Hyzon
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: Hyundai
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: Toyota
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: Safra
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: Wrightbus
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: NFI Group
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: ENC
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: Geely Auto
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: Foton
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: Yutong
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: Ankai
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: ZhongTong Bus
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: Kinglong
- Strategy and Development Roadmap: GREE Altairnano New Energy
6. Transit Bus TCO, North America
- Parameters/Assumptions: Transit Bus, North America
- Diesel, NG, Electric, Fuel Cell Transit Bus Operational CPM Comparison
7. Transit Bus TCO, Europe
- Parameters and Assumptions: Transit Buses, Europe
- Diesel, NG, Electric, Fuel Cell Transit Bus Operational CPM Comparison
8. Implementations, Initiatives, and Policy Landscape
- Fuel Cell Bus Deployment and Installation Plans, Europe
- Europe: Fuel Cell Mobility Projects
- Incentives and Taxations for Cars, Vans, and Buses: Europe
- Fuel Cell Bus Deployment and Installation Plans, US
- Incentives and Taxation for Fuel Cell Buses and Infrastructure: US
- China Fuel Cell Vehicle Policy
- Leading Hydrogen Development and Adoption Cities: China
- China: Hydrogen Corridors
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Hydrogen Storage Technology
- Growth Opportunity 2: Mass-market Adoption
- Growth Opportunity 3: Favourable Hydrogen Cost
10. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Daimler
- Solaris
- Van Hool
- Caetano
- Hyzon
- Hyundai
- Toyota
- Safra
- Wrightbus
- NFI Group
- ENC
- Geely Auto
- Foton
- Yutong
- Ankai
- ZhongTong Bus
- Kinglong
- GREE Altairnano New Energy
