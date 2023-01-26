Growth Opportunities in Global Fuel Cell Transit and Coach Buses Future Growth Potential of Fuel Cell Buses Among Fleets will be Influenced by Regional Impetus for Carbon Neutrality

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Fuel Cell Transit and Coach Buses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

To meet international climate targets and develop sustainable zero-emission technologies, the mobility industry is expediting the transition to powertrain electrification and gradually reducing dependence on diesel powertrains. In addition to stringent emission norms, subsidies, and tax exemptions, governments are promoting the use of alternative powertrains in buses plying low-emission zones. The environmental impact of conventional fossil fuels will influence policy decisions in both developed and developing markets. Hydrogen is emerging as a key source of energy to better manage and store the excess electricity generated through sustainable power generation methods, such as solar and wind.

The development of hydrogen fuel cells for mobility applications is gaining traction, and given the various public and private sector initiatives to propel hydrogen mobility, there are immense growth opportunities worldwide for fuel cell transit and coach buses. The next 2-to-5 years will see a host of new participants entering the market, especially in the electrification and fuel cell trucking space. There are also new and cross-industry participants that want a share of the commercial vehicle business pie and are working on different market approaches to identify new revenue verticals in this nascent industry.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Fuel Cell Bus Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Snapshot of Fuel Cell Bus Market Size by 2030: Transit and Coach

Global Fuel Cell Bus Trends in 2022

Diesel, NG, Electric, Fuel Cell Transit Bus Operational CPM Comparison

Diesel, NG, Electric, Fuel Cell Transit Bus Operational CPM Comparison

Major OEMs Offering FCEVs, Global

Scope of Analysis

Powertrain Technology Segmentation

Vehicle Segmentation

Global Fuel Cell Bus: Operation Parameters

Growth Drivers for Fuel Cell Bus Adoption

Growth Restraints for Fuel Cell Bus Adoption

3. Fuel Cell Bus Value Chain Dynamics

Stages of Fuel Cell Bus Demonstration

Factor Influencing the Fuel Cell Bus Market: Regional Status

Anticipated Global Fuel Cell Bus Deployment Timelines

Hydrogen Technology Development Activities

Strategic Industry Associations and Collaborations

4. Market Landscape and Product Portfolios

Snapshot of Fuel Cell Transit and Coach Bus Market Size by

Market Presence of Leading Bus Manufacturers

Key OEMs' FC Bus Portfolio and Anticipated Launch Plans

Key OEMs' Anticipated e-LCV Launches

Key Suppliers' Capability Snapshot, North America and Europe

and Key Suppliers' Capability Snapshot, Asia

5. Major Fuel Cell Bus Manufacturer Profiles & Strategy

Strategy and Development Roadmap: Daimler

Strategy and Development Roadmap: Solaris

Strategy and Development Roadmap: Van Hool

Strategy and Development Roadmap: Caetano

Strategy and Development Roadmap: Hyzon

Strategy and Development Roadmap: Hyundai

Strategy and Development Roadmap: Toyota

Strategy and Development Roadmap: Safra

Strategy and Development Roadmap: Wrightbus

Strategy and Development Roadmap: NFI Group

Strategy and Development Roadmap: ENC

Strategy and Development Roadmap: Geely Auto

Strategy and Development Roadmap: Foton

Strategy and Development Roadmap: Yutong

Strategy and Development Roadmap: Ankai

Strategy and Development Roadmap: ZhongTong Bus

Strategy and Development Roadmap: Kinglong

Strategy and Development Roadmap: GREE Altairnano New Energy

6. Transit Bus TCO, North America

Parameters/Assumptions: Transit Bus, North America

Diesel, NG, Electric, Fuel Cell Transit Bus Operational CPM Comparison

7. Transit Bus TCO, Europe

Parameters and Assumptions: Transit Buses, Europe

Diesel, NG, Electric, Fuel Cell Transit Bus Operational CPM Comparison

8. Implementations, Initiatives, and Policy Landscape

Fuel Cell Bus Deployment and Installation Plans, Europe

Europe : Fuel Cell Mobility Projects

: Fuel Cell Mobility Projects Incentives and Taxations for Cars, Vans, and Buses: Europe

Fuel Cell Bus Deployment and Installation Plans, US

Incentives and Taxation for Fuel Cell Buses and Infrastructure: US

China Fuel Cell Vehicle Policy

Leading Hydrogen Development and Adoption Cities: China

China : Hydrogen Corridors

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Hydrogen Storage Technology

Growth Opportunity 2: Mass-market Adoption

Growth Opportunity 3: Favourable Hydrogen Cost

10. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Daimler

Solaris

Van Hool

Caetano

Hyzon

Hyundai

Toyota

Safra

Wrightbus

NFI Group

ENC

Geely Auto

Foton

Yutong

Ankai

ZhongTong Bus

Kinglong

GREE Altairnano New Energy

