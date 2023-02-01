Growth Opportunities in Global Pharmaceutical Logistics 2022: Increased Focus on Biologics Presents Avenues for Growth

Feb 01, 2023, 08:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Pharmaceutical Logistics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medicine production supply chains are currently operating under huge stress due to the war in Ukraine, COVID-19-related disruptions, logistics bottlenecks, and inflation. An energy-related shutdown of production would have a detrimental effect on the supply of critical medicines to patients in the EU and worldwide. The excessive amount of pressure on healthcare supply chains worldwide is driving companies to address vulnerabilities. Pharmaceutical companies will need to rely heavily on an unprecedented level of cooperation from raw material suppliers, government agencies, and contract development and manufacturing organizations.
The increasing focus on biologics, adoption of technology, and shift to a patient-centric model are transforming the pharma logistics market; the COVID-19 pandemic has sped up the rate of transformation and acted as a catalyst for the adoption of decentralized trials. This has increased the complexity of coordination of not only clinical trial supply management but also healthcare professionals, and arranging necessary infrastructure for drug storage and infusion.
This research analytics on the global pharmaceutical logistics market identifies some of the leading growth opportunity areas in cold chain capabilities for next-generation vaccines and biologics and hybrid trial logistics ensuring patient enrollment and diversity, highlighting the improved last-mile connectivity to propagate the anytime-anywhere care business model. In addition, the market is witnessing the simultaneous adoption of predictive supply chain solutions that optimize pharma operations and improve profitability.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Market Dynamics
- Value Chain Analysis
- Key Competitors
- Vendor Landscape
- Growth Drivers for Pharmaceutical Logistics
- Growth Restraints for Pharmaceutical Logistics
- Regional Analysis - North America (NA)
- Regional Analysis - Europe
- Regional Analysis - United Kingdom (UK)
- Regional Analysis - Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Contract-logistics-provider-related Developments
- Supply-chain-solution-provider-related Developments
- CDMO-r
- CRO-related Developments
- Pharma LogisticsPrimed for Business Model Disruption
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity Universe - A Summary
- Growth Opportunity Universe Summary
- Growth Opportunity 1: Repurposing Cold Chain Capabilities
- Global Cold-Chain Products Sales
- Global Cold-Chain Logistics Spending
- Global Cold-Chain Logistics Spending
- Growth Opportunity 2: Hybrid Trial Logistics
- Case Study - DHL
- Case Study - Marken (UPS)
- Growth Opportunity 3: Improved Last-mile Connectivity
- eCommerce - Disrupting the Traditional Supply Chain Model
- Case Study - Capsule
- Growth Opportunity 4: Predictive Supply Chain
- Case Study - Trek Therapeutics Uses Ambrosus' Blockchain Solution for Quality Control
- Case Study - Macro-Eyes' ML Solutions Bring Predictability to the Vaccine Supply Chain
- Companies to Action
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Capsule
- DHL
- Marken (UPS)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3q3pcz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article