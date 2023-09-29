Growth Opportunities in Methane Pyrolysis-based Hydrogen Production: Graphene and Nanotubes from Methane Pyrolysis as Additional Revenue Streams

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methane Pyrolysis-based Hydrogen Production: Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the progressive quest for a low-carbon, hydrogen-centered economy, the energy sector stands at a crossroads where innovation and sustainability are key parameters for success. Enter Methane Pyrolysis, a technology that not only stakes a claim for significantly less carbon emissions compared to conventional hydrogen production methods, but also posits a more economic alternative to electrolysis-based green hydrogen production. With added potential for cost-effectiveness by leveraging the unique solid carbon by-product, the case for Methane Pyrolysis technology gains further momentum.

The market research report delves into a comprehensive analysis comparing Methane Pyrolysis with other conventional hydrogen production methods. It explores in detail the various processes involved in methane pyrolysis - thermal, thermocatalytic, and plasma, while meticulously outlining the strengths and challenges associated with each. Further, it provides a thorough techno-economic analysis and scholarly insights into the patent landscape of this game-changing formula. The report also analyzes growth opportunities and their potential to drive wider adoption of methane pyrolysis technology, making it an indispensable tool for successful navigation in a market heralding the low-carbon, hydrogen-based economy.

This study opens by offering a comparative analysis of methane pyrolysis with conventional hydrogen production technologies (SMR and water electrolysis). It covers multiple aspects of hydrogen production through methane pyrolysis, providing an overview of the thermal, thermocatalytic, and plasma pyrolysis processes.

The study evaluates each method's strengths and challenges and highlights the pioneering companies in each segment. In addition, it offers insight into the technology's driving forces and challenges and provides a techno-economic analysis of the various processes associated with methane pyrolysis. It also covers the patent landscape and offers a comprehensive analysis of the growth opportunities projected to play a pivotal role in driving the adoption of methane pyrolysis technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Low-carbon Hydrogen Production Technologies: A Comparison

3. Methane Pyrolysis-based Hydrogen Production: Technology Analysis

Research Summary and Segmentation

Methane Pyrolysis: Technology Description and Value Chain

Thermal Pyrolysis Converts Methane into Hydrogen and Low-grade Carbon in a High-temperature Environment

Catalytic Pyrolysis Accelerates Methane's Breakdown into Hydrogen and High-quality Solid Carbon

Plasma-based Pyrolysis Facilitates a High Methane Conversion Rate to Produce High-purity Hydrogen

Methane Pyrolysis Technologies: A Comparative Analysis

4. Innovation Ecosystem

Catalytic, Noncatalytic Thermal, and Plasma Decomposition of Methane: Important Participants

Monolith's Large-scale Methane Pyrolysis Plant: Case Study and Road Map

5. Growth Analysis

The United States Leads the Methane Pyrolysis-based Hydrogen Production Patent Landscape

Developed Economies Dominate the Funding Ecosystem

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Renewable Natural Gas (RNG)-based Hydrogen Production for Drastically Reduced Carbon Emissions

Growth Opportunity 2: Graphene and Nanotubes from Methane Pyrolysis as Additional Revenue Streams

Growth Opportunity 3: Utilizing Advanced Nuclear Reactors for Heat Generation in Methane Pyrolysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umungq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets