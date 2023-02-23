Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials for Healthcare, F&B and Industrial Applications 2022: Featuring Bloom Biorenewables, NH TherAguix, NanosTech & Via Separtions

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials for Healthcare, F&B and Industrial Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This issue of the Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine highlights technology developments related to nanomaterials and membrane separation processes that can be used in healthcare, F&B, and personal care industries. It also highlights innovations that can help in increasing the efficiency of oil and gas operations. The issue also captures various R&D efforts from universities focused on material development and processing for industrial, F&B, and personal care applications.



The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanocatalysts, antimicrobials, nanocellulose, and nanoplatelets.



The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Nanomaterials for Healthcare, F&B and Industrial Applications

Theranostic Nanodrug to Increase Efficiency of Cancer Radiotherapy

NH TherAguix - Value Proposition

NH TherAguix - Investor Dashboard

Modular Refining Technology for the Oil and Gas Industry

NanosTech's Value Proposition

NanosTech - Investor Dashboard

Cellulose Derivatives for Personal Care and F&B Applications

Bloom Biorenewables' Value Proposition

Bloom Biorenewables - Investor Dashboard

Polymeric Catalyst to Increase the Efficiency of Methane Photooxidation

Federal University's Value Proposition

Developing Greener Alternatives for Bioethanol Production

Obafemi Awolowo University's Value Proposition

Graphene-based Membrane Separation Technology with High Throughput Savings

Via Separation's Value Proposition

Via Separtions - Investor Dashboard

Tetrazole as a Catalyst for Increasing Cell Culture Efficiency in Healthcare

University of Birjand's Value Proposition

Nanoemulsions to Increase the Lifespan of Bioactive Compounds in Food Products

The University of Life Sciences in Lublin's Value Proposition

Easily Biodegradable Plant-based Coating for Food Packaging

The State University of New Jersey's Value Proposition

Value Proposition Nanomaterial-based Pesticide for Effective and Sustained Crop Protection

Auburn University - Value Proposition

- Value Proposition Key Contacts

Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bloom Biorenewables

NH TherAguix

NanosTech

Via Separtions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xapjtq

