Growth Opportunities in North American Passenger Vehicle Connected Services 2022: OEMs Focus on Convenience to Enhance EV and Autonomous Vehicle Customer Experience

The North American connected car market is incorporating technologically advanced services into vehicles. By initiating connected services, such as vehicle DTC and eCall, into the present-day remote car-to-home and biometric authentications, automakers focus on increasing awareness of these services among users to improve connected vehicle penetration.
With the shift in vehicle usage during the pandemic, automakers have quickly changed business models, particularly across premium OEMs, to adopt a feature-on-demand post-service trial period; however, the mass market still relies on active subscribers.
The North American connected car report discusses OEMs with the highest sales in North America, focusing on embedded and tethered connectivity. The connected services provided by each OEM are categorized into 8 segments.
The growing market of connected services will influence the support for electric vehicle (EV) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) adoption by aiding remote services, such as EV charging status and control, charging station availability, drive monitoring, and map data and intelligent traffic management. Connected car data is crucial for smart cities and the autonomous era, as it conveys vehicle and consumer usage.
While the US and Canada are predominant in contributing to the revenue of connected cars in North America, Mexico is in tandem with smartphone integrations, such as CarPlay and Android Auto, and embedded services.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Service Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- CC Sales Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Connectivity
- Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast
- Vehicle Parc Forecast by Connectivity
- Active CCs and CC Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Connectivity
- Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis, CC Market
- Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Embedded Connectivity
- Growth Metrics
- Active Embedded CCs and CC Revenue Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis: The Embedded CC Market
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tethered Connectivity
- Growth Metrics
- Active Tethered CCs and CC Revenue Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis, Tethered CC Market
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: OEM Strategies
- Connected Service Categories
- Connected Services in Premium Brands
- Connected Services Features in Volume Brands
- Audi Connected Platform Services
- Audi Connected Services Platform Availability
- BMW Connected Platform Services
- BMW Connected Services Platform Availability
- Chevrolet Connected Platform Services
- Chevrolet Connected Services Platform Availability
- Ford Connected Platform Services
- Ford Connected Services Platform Availability
- Honda Connected Platform Services
- Honda Connected Services Platform Availability
- Lexus Connected Platform Services
- Lexus Connected Services Platform Availability
- Mercedes-Benz Connected Platform Services
- Mercedes-Benz Connected Services Platform Availability
- Nissan Connected Platform Services
- Nissan Connected Services Market Platform Availability
- Tesla Connected Platform Services
- Tesla Connected Services Platform Availability
- Toyota Connected Platform Services
- Toyota Connected Services Platform Availability
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Future of Connectivity - Convenience Services
- Growth Opportunity 2: EV Connected Services
- Growth Opportunity 3: 5G Connected Services
7. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Audi
- BMW
- Chevrolet
- Ford
- Honda
- Lexus
- Mercedes-Benz
- Nissan
- Tesla
- Toyota
