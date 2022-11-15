Growth Opportunities in Powertrains, Autonomous Electric Trucks, Fleet Management, and Wireless Charging: Silicon Anodes to Extend EV Driving Range

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Powertrains, Autonomous Electric Trucks, Fleet Management, and Wireless Charging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mobility TOE for March 2022 covers innovations pertaining to powertrains, autonomous electric trucks, fleet management, and wireless charging. Some of the key innovations include platforms offering self-driving capability to trucks, intelligent powertains to electrify power trucks, autonomous electric trucks for yard operations, cybersecurity solutions for connected vehicles, fleet management software for vessels, and artificial intelligence for autonomous vehicles.

The purpose of the Mobility Technology TOE is to raise awareness of global technology innovations in self-propelled ground-based mobile platforms that are not only technically significant but potentially offering commercial value. Each monthly TOE provides subscribers valuable descriptions and analyses of 10 noteworthy innovations. The main focus is on highway-licensed motor vehicles (light, medium and heavy). Passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, scooters and railway locomotives are within the product scope, energized by any fuel. Many of the innovations concern powertrains (internal combustion engines, turbines, battery electrics, fuel cell electrics, hybrid-electrics), as well as drivetrains (including transmissions), interiors--seating and displays, advanced materials--as for body/chassis, wireless connectivity, and self-driving technology that is currently receiving so much attention. The Mobility TOE outlines and evaluates each innovation, notes which organizations and developers are involved, projects the likely timing for commercialization, furnishes a patent analysis, and provides valuable strategic insights for industry stakeholders.



The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro-and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.



Key Topics Covered:



Innovations in Mobility

Platform Brings Self-Driving to Trucks

Aurora Innovation's Value Proposition Brings Self-Driving to Multiple Vehicle Types

Aurora Innovation-Investor Dashboard

Intelligent Powertrain to Electrify Pickup Trucks

Magna's Value Proposition Supports Daily Efficient Operation of Electric Pickups

Magna-Investor Dashboard

Silicon Anodes to Extend EV Driving Range

Nexeon's Value Proposition Offers Drop-In Solution to Extend Lithium-Ion Battery Performance

Nexeon-Investor Dashboard

Real-Time Solution Streamlines Vehicle Design

VI-Grade's Value Proposition Allows Vehicle Model Export in Real Time

VI-Grade-Investor Dashboard

Autonomous Electric Trucks for Yard Operation

Outrider's Value Proposition

Outrider's-Investor Dashboard

Autonomous Mobility Solutions for Self-Driving Vehicles

Navya's Value Proposition

Navya's-Investor Dashboard

Cyebersecurity Solution for Connected Vehicles

Securethings' Value Proposition

Securethings-Investor Dashboard

AI-Powered Video Analytics for the Automotive Manufacturing Industry

Drishti's Value Proposition

Drishti's-Investor Dashboard

Fleet Management Software for Vessels

Orbitmi's Value Proposition

Orbitmi-Investor Dashboard

Plug and Play Wireless Charger for Electric Vehicles

Brightblu's Value Proposition

Brightblu-Investor Dashboard

AI Technology for Autonmous Vehicles

Autobrains' Value Proposition

Autobrains-Investor Dashboard

Industry Contacts

Key Contacts

Companies Mentioned

Aurora Innovation

Autobrains

Brightblu

Drishti's

Magna

Navya's

Nexeon

Orbitmi

Outrider's

Securethings

VI-Grade

