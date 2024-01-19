Growth Opportunities in the APAC UCaaS Market - Mobile-first UCaaS, Vertical Strategies and Frontliner Focus and Microsoft Teams Calling Enablement Services Create Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the APAC UCaaS Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the APAC UCaaS market, including a forecast of installed users and average prices until 2029. The study discusses the state of UCaaS adoption and the growth potential across the five countries/sub-regions, including ASEAN, ANZ, India, Japan, and South Korea. Furthermore, this study provides market share and competitor analyses. Finally, the study identifies key growth opportunities for providers delivering hosted IP telephony, UCaaS, and other cloud services in APAC markets.

APAC is a diverse region with varying rates of UCaaS adoption across different countries and sub-regions. While COVID-19 compelled many APAC businesses to shift to UCaaS, legacy assets dominate the majority of the addressable base currently. This state of under-penetration presents many growth prospects for US-born UCaaS providers that are seeking to better understand the demands of their customers in terms of business agility and resilience, regulatory constraints on cloud telephony usage, and requirements for hybrid work styles.

As there is a growing consideration by businesses to opt for a cloud PBX solution, the publisher predicts that user growth will remain strong throughout the forecast period. The need to address hybrid workstyles, although not equally seen in all APAC countries/sub-regions, will also drive UCaaS growth. There exist considerable growth opportunities for service providers operating in the APAC markets. Hosted IP telephony and UCaaS providers can enhance their existing solutions with new features and capabilities, launch new offerings, expand into new customer segments or new sub-regions, develop more creative service bundles or integrate their communications and collaboration solutions with third-party software and services to address new and unique use cases.

However, tough macroeconomic conditions and lower GDP in many APAC countries will tighten the UCaaS budgets and will lead to more price-conscious buyers. Furthermore, businesses with data security and residency concerns may continue to prefer premises-based solutions as they offer superior performance on these criteria. Additionally, concerns about compliance and control have also heightened owing to the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars.

In the near term, traction by country and sub-region will depend on the degree of impact by the COVID-19 epidemic, economic strife and supply chain issues. All APAC markets will continue to grow in terms of both installed users and revenue. This study provides technology developers, service providers, resellers, and other market participants with important information to navigate the tough economic climate in the short term and identify key growth opportunities in the long term.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Future Remote Work Plans in APAC

UCC Solution Investment Drivers

Growth Restraints

Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in APAC

Current and Future Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environments

UCC Adoption is Well Underway

PBX/Cloud or Mobile PBX Investments for In-Office Desk Workers

PSTN Calling Plan Investments for In-Office Desk Workers

Enterprise Telephony Adoption for Frontline Workers

PBX/Cloud or Mobile PBX Investments for Frontline and Field Workers

Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Adoption

Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Investments Among Current Users

Forecast Assumptions

UCC Budget Expectations Align with Investment Plans

Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

User and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast - Total UCaaS Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Installed Seats/Users Share by Service Provider Brand

Platform Vendor Share of Installed Seats/Users

Selected Service Provider Market Share Analysis by Installed Users - Total UCaaS Market

Service Provider Market Share Analysis by Installed Users - Total UCaaS Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Integrated Contact Center

Mobile-first UCaaS

Geographic Expansion

Vertical Strategies and Frontliner Focus

Microsoft Teams Calling Enablement Services

AI Foundation

Growth Opportunity Analysis: ASEAN

Growth Metrics

Installed Seats Forecast

Forecast Analysis - ASEAN

Growth Opportunity Analysis: ANZ

Growth Metrics

Installed Seats Forecast

Forecast Analysis - ANZ

Forecast Analysis: China

Growth Opportunity Analysis: India

Growth Metrics

Installed Seats Forecast

Forecast Analysis - India

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Japan

Growth Metrics

Installed Seats Forecast

Forecast Analysis - Japan

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: South Korea

Growth Metrics

Installed Seats Forecast

Forecast Analysis - South Korea

Growth Opportunity Universe

Company Coverage:

Centrex

Google

Microsoft

