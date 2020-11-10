Growth Opportunities in the BOPA Film Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2025 by process (sequential, simultaneous, blown), function type (barrier, safety, microporous, and others), end use industry (food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, other packaging, balloon, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983607/?utm_source=PRN







The future of the BOPA film market looks attractive with opportunities in the packaging, automotive, construction, and electrical & electronic industries. The global BOPA film market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $3.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers forthis market are increasing demand for flexible packaging due to the growth in food & pharmaceutical market and superior mechanical strength, higher transparency, chemical resistance, and excellent gas barrier properties as compared to biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the BOPA film industry, include growing use of linear simultaneous stretching line (LISIM) technique and growing demand for balanced film with better dimensional stability and less shrinkage.



In this market, food packaging is the largest end use industry of BOPA film, whereas barrier is largest in function type. Growth in various segments of the BOPA film market are given below:

BOPA Film Market by Segments



The study includes the BOPA film market size and forecast for the global BOPA film market through 2025 by process, function, end use industry, and region as follows:



BOPA film market by process [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Sequential

• Simultaneous

• Blown



BOPA film market by function [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Barrier

• Safety

• Microporous

• Others



BOPA film market by end use industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Food Packaging

• Processed Meat

• Red Meat

• Cheese

• Dry Food

• Pharmaceutical Packaging

• Other Packaging

• Balloon

• Others



BOPA film market by region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• Rest of the World



BOPA film market companies profiled in this market include Unitika Ltd., Green Seal Holding, Domo Chemicals, and A.

J. Plast are among the major suppliers of BOPA film.

The analyst forecasts that the sequential process is expected to remain the largest segment due to low-cost, flexibility in the process while stretching, and high production rate. Simultaneous process is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by the increasing demand for high value BOPA films for advanced applications, such as retortable pouches.



Within the BOPA film market, food packaging is expected to remain the largest end use industry; it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the growth in demand for processed meat, red meat, and cheese packaging. The analyst predicts that the demand for BOPA films in barrier functions is expected to remain the largest segment; it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by superior protection properties, such as loss from aroma, permeation of water, increases shelf-life, maintain taste.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in the demand for food and pharmaceutical packaging, automobile, and construction sectors due to economic expansions in India and China.



Some of the features of this report:



• Market size estimates: Global BOPA film market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by segments and region.

• Segmentation analysis: Global orthopedic device industry size by various applications such as process, function, and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: Global BOPA film market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of global BOPA film market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of global BOPA film market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global BOPA film market by process (sequential, simultaneous, blown), function type (barrier, safety, microporous, and others), end use industry (food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, other packaging, balloon, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the BOPA film market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the BOPA film market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this BOPA film market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the BOPA film market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the BOPA film market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this BOPA film market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this BOPA film area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this BOPA film market?



Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 194

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Kilotones

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By process (sequential, simultaneous, blown), By function type (barrier, safety, microporous, and others), By end use industry (food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, other packaging, balloon, and others)

Regional Scope North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Italy, and France), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand), and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983607/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

